Zoe Hardman opens up on heartache of losing friend Caroline Flack

14 April 2022, 14:02

Zoe Hardman was Anna Whitehouse's eighth guest on hit podcast Dirty Mother Pukka.

Zoe Hardman joined Anna Whitehouse for episode eight of Dirty Mother Pukka, during which she opened up about the tragic death of her friend Caroline Flack in 2020.

Zoe Hardman opened up about the death of her friend Caroline Flack
Zoe Hardman opened up about the death of her friend Caroline Flack. Picture: Heart

Anna and Zoe were discussing their experiences of being trolled online, which led Anna to say: "The biggest thing we also bonded over was what happened to Caroline Flack.

Caroline tragically died in 2020
Caroline tragically died in 2020. Picture: Alamy

"I think the pain we both felt separately, because I didn't know her, of a woman lampooned by the media but also coming back to what you and I both experienced online.

"The tearing apart, like a Harlem witch trial."

Zoe Hardman joined Anna Whitehouse for episode eight of Dirty Mother Pukka
Zoe Hardman joined Anna Whitehouse for episode eight of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

Zoe agreed, saying: "Like a burn her on the steak kind of situation, which was horrendous to witness."

She added: "On a professional level, it was one of the worst things I've ever seen. On a personal level, it was one of the biggest heartaches I've ever been through, because she was my friend for a really long time."

Zoe, who met Caroline at the start of her career as they both had the same agent, continued: "I wish that I could have done more for her, and for a long time a lot of us felt like we'd let her down because we couldn't save her."

