Breaking News

YouTubers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes welcome baby girl and reveal unusual name

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Sugg

By Alice Dear

Zoe Sugg gave birth to her and boyfriend Alfie's first baby earlier this week after documenting her pregnancy journey on YouTube for the past nine months.

Zoe Sugg, 31, and Alfie Deyes, 27, have announced the arrival of their first baby.

The YouTubers announced the news on Tuesday this week, after Zoe - previously known as Zoella - gave birth on August 29.

Alfie and Zoe shared a beautiful picture of the newborn on their social media pages with their millions of followers, also revealing the baby's unusual name.

Posting a picture of the little one in a green onesie and wearing an orange scarf around her head, Zoe wrote: "She's here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes. 29/08/21."

More from Heart parenting:

Zoe Sugg gave birth to baby Ottilie on 29 August. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Sugg

Fans of the couple were quick to share their well wishes on the post, and compliment the couple on the unique name choice.

The name Ottilie comes from the French language meaning "prosperous in battle", and is the female version of Otto.

Amoung the millions of well-wishers was The Great British Bake Off's Candice Brown, Stacey Solomon and Zoe's younger brother and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg.

Zoe Sugg has been documenting her first pregnancy on her social media and YouTube channel. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Sugg

Zoe and Alfie first announced they were expecting their first baby in March 2021.

Posting a video of her baby bump and a sonogram image, Zoe wrote on her Instagram: "“We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September.”

Since then, the pair have been documenting the stages of pregnancy and preparing for the baby girl in their YouTube videos, most recently showing off to their fans the completed nursery.

Zoe and Alfie announced the news they were expecting back in March. Picture: Instagram/Zoe Sugg

The birth of baby Otillie came just days after Zoe posed in underwear to reveal her baby bump in a series of polaroids.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: "38 weeks! Not long now baby girl Has this pregnancy gone quickly for everyone else too or just me?"