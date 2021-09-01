Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes baby name: How do you pronounce Ottilie Rue and what does it mean?

Zoella has given birth to her first daughter. Picture: Instagram

Ottilie name meaning: How do you say it and what does it mean? Here's what we know about Zoella's baby name...

YouTube star Zoella has announced she’s given birth to her first baby with boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

The social media star - whose real name Zoe Sugg - took to Instagram with a photo of the little one on Tuesday, while announcing her name.

The caption of the post reads: “She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 29/08/21”, with 1.4million people already liking the sweet snap.

Zoella has shared a photo of her baby Ottilie. Picture: Instagram

But what does Ottilie mean and how do you say it? Here’s everything you need to know…

What does Ottilie Rue mean?

The unusual name Ottilie is believed to be a French female name that derives from the German name Otto.

According to The Telegraph, it can mean ‘prosperous in battle’, ‘riches’, ‘prosperous’ or ‘wealth’.

As for Rue, the short name is derived from a Greek word meaning ‘regret’ and ‘street’ in French.

How do you pronounce Ottilie?

It is thought to be pronounced “ott-i-ly,” you can click here to listen.

Zoella and Alfie Deyes welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Zoella’s husband Alfie, 27, recently opened up about struggling to pick a name just a few weeks before Ottilie was born.

He told Metro.co.uk: “I wish we had [decided on a name]. I just really want to see her little face!

“I know so many people that have named their babies – the baby’s been born and then they’ve changed the name. I didn’t realise how hard it was to make a decision on the name.

“We’ve got one in mind that we really, really like, but I want to see her little face beforehand.”

This comes after 31-year-old Zoe announced that she was pregnant earlier this year with an adorable video on her social media.

In the clip, she debuted her bump, before filming her ultrasound.

“We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September 💕👶🏼,” she wrote at the time.