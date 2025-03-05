Celebrity babies born and due in 2025

Lily Collins, Olivia Bowen and Lacey Turner have all shared happy baby news in 2025 so far. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

It's a big year for celebrity broods as showbiz has already welcomed an adorable collection of newborns. Here's all the celebs who have had babies in 2025 or have their due dates this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity babies have a way of overtaking the internet from the moment their famous parents announce their pregnancy to the moment their first picture lands on the grid with their super special name.

And in 2025, we've already had a huge amount of celebrities confirm the birth of their newborn including Princess Beatrice, Lily Collins and EastEnders star Lacey Turner.

Only in March and with spring just around the corner, we also have plenty more showbiz babies on the way over the next few months with Love Island's Alex and Olivia Bowen confirming they're expecting a baby girl and Michelle Keegan also pregnant with her and husband Mark Wright's first baby.

So with babies on the brain, here are all the celebrity tots that have been born in 2025 or are due very soon.

Which celebrities have had babies in 2025?

Lacey Turner and Matt Kay

Baby name: Gipsy Olive

Born: January 2025

Last year EastEnders star Lacey, who plays Stacey Slater, confirmed she was expecting her third child.

Without giving away an exact birthday, she revealed the safe arrival of her baby daughter with a photo on Instagram of the newborn cuddled up to her big siblings Dusty and Trilby. She simply captioned it: "Our hearts are full."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Baby name: Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi

Born: January 2025

Born early in January, Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter into the world. The couple have older daughter Sienna together with Edoardo also having a child from another relationship.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Baby name: Tove Jane McDowell

Born: February 2025

Lily Collins proudly took to social media in February to confirm the safe arrival of her first daughter Tove via surrogate.

The Emily in Paris actress wrote: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"

Which celebrities due dates are in 2025?

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Baby announcement: December 2024

It's the baby news we've all been waiting for, Mark and Michelle are officially welcoming their first son or daughter in 2025.

The happy couple shared a glorious beach shot of them revealing Michelle's bump and said: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

Ollie Proudlock and Emma Connolly

Baby announcement: December 2024

Baby number two is on the way this year for Ollie and Emma who already have daughter Bonnie Lou.

Ending 2024 on a high, they announced: "2024, thank you for the greatest gift ever! Our hearts and hands are gonna be fuller than ever in 2025, and we couldn’t be more excited!

"Sending love and wishing you all the happiest of New Years. Yeah Baby!"

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster

Baby announcement: January 2025

Jesy from Little Mix confirmed just after New Year the best baby news that her and boyfriend Zion were having twins! Sharing a cute little baby bump polaroid, she wrote: "She’s eating for 3 now."

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Baby announcement: February 2025

It's baby number two for the Love Island couple who found each other in the villa in series 2.

The couple already have son Abel and have confirmed baby number two is a little girl. They announced: "My heart, soul & family is complete."

Olivia was originally pregnant with twins but a second scan revealed she had suffered Vanishing Twin Syndrome, where one of the babies disappears into the body.

Anne-Marie and Slowthai

Baby announcement: February

After celebrating daughter Seven's first birthday, Anne-Marie confirmed in a surprise post that baby number two is on the way. Using her own song 'Please Don't Panic' for the announcement, it looks like Anne-Marie's second baby could be here sooner than we think!

READ MORE: