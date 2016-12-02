Celebrity Big Brother Is Back And The Line Up Will Infuriate You!

Office chat will never be the same, as the controversial reality show returns to screens this January.

It's the show that leaves the nation more divided than BREXIT, and now Celebrity Big Brother is set to return to our screens in January.

As the Channel 5 show gears up for it's next series, the rumour mill has been going into overdrive regarding who will be the next celeb to step into the house.

Word has it, that this year's theme is Gold Stars vs All Stars, and producers have their eye on a number of past contestants to help shake up the house and make for some explosive headlines.

According to the Daily Star, the likes of Katie Price, Katie Hopkins, Perez Hilton and last year's controversial winner Stephen Bear could all be set to takeover the house once again alongside some new faces.

So who could be keeping you glued to your screens this year?

Katie Hopkins

Britain's most notorious rent-a-gob looks set to make the blood of both housemates and the nation boil once again as she's rumoured to make a return.

The former Apprentice star has made headlines over the years for shocking opinions, and had a BIG personality clash with Perez Hilton when she entered the house in 2015.

Katie Price

If there's anyone who will tell the housemates like it is, it's Katie Price. The former glamour model turned businesswoman made also made an appearance in the house back in 2015, where she clashed with Katie Hopkins (and won!) not to mention going everyone the gory details of her dodgy boob op!

Lee Ryan

Who could forget the epic love triangle that Lee Ryan got himself into? The former Blue boyband member quickly went from pop crush to love rat when he played the heart of glamour model Casey Batchelor by making a play for Jasmine Lennard in 2014.

Unluckily for Lee, he'll could be reminded of his mistakes all over again as Jasmine is also pipped to return this year.

Perez Hilton

The famed American gossip blogger, has been known for his contentious relationship with a number of celebrities over the years including the likes of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Lindsay Lohan, so it didn't come as a surprise when he ruffled the feathers of stars in the Big Brother house back in 2015.

Temperatures flared when he had a showdown with Katie Hopkins, so something tells us they might not be happy to see each other this year.

Stephen Bear

Last series' reigning champion is being tipped to return once again. The 'Ex On The Beach' star got underneath the skin of his housemates for his wild partying antics, overtly sexual relationship with glamour model Chloe Khan and his antagonising game play.