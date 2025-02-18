Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumoured line-up revealed

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/@ellamorganc/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here are the latest rumoured names to be taking part in CBB 2025...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother will be back on our screens this spring as AJ Odudu and Will Best return to hosting the hit show.

Last year's series saw Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu all enter the iconic CBB house, with David Potts being crowned champion at the 2024 grand finale.

Now with some new celebs being thrown into the mix, fans of the iconic programme are keen to know who will be joining the cast of season 24. While Love Island's Chris Hughes, boxer Tommy Fury and WAG Annie Kilner some of the celebs rumoured to be taking part, we've done a deep dive into who may be on the show.

Who is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother? Here is everything we know about the rumoured CBB line up so far.

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025. Picture: ITV

Celebrity Big Brother line up 2025

Chris Hughes

Former Love Island contestant Chris is rumoured to have signed up for CBB, with a source telling The Sun: "Producers think Chris will be a great addition to the house.

"He is really entertaining and was one of the most popular and iconic reality contestants with a massive social media following.

"Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales."He's got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends - he'll be brilliant."

Chris Hughes has reportedly signed up for CBB 2025. Picture: Alamy

Tommy Fury

After reportedly turning down I'm A Celeb last year and fresh from his break-up with Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury may be taking part in the next series of CBB.

Insiders told The Mirror: "These are big money offers flying around, as Tommy is hot property. Everyone who followed his relationship wants to know why they split so suddenly, so signing him for another reality series would be a huge ratings boost."

Tommy Fury is allegedly being viewed as a possible CBB contestant. Picture: Alamy

Ella Morgan

Married At First Sight's Ella Morgan may be entering the CBB house soon, as she's looking to sink her teeth into a new project following her time on Celeb's Go Dating.

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Ella hinted at potentially taking part in the show, telling the publication: "If I could have a wish, it would be to do Strictly but I would also love to do – although I'd be terrible as I'm scared of heights and everything! - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. That would be great.

"But also someone showed me there's a petition online to get me into Celebrity Big Brother. I'd want to know who was going in but I would do those three reality shows."

Ella Morgan may enter the CBB house. Picture: Instagram/@ellamorganc

Mitch Taylor

There may be another Love Island star taking part in Celebrity Big Brother, as 'Messy' Mitch Taylor has revealed he would love to join the line-up.

Speaking on behalf of casino.org, the All Stars contestant said: "I really want to do Big Brother. Everyone’s saying do I’m A Celeb, but I’m just thinking that’s a long flight and I can’t be arsed.

"Even if they put me in business, just being that far away from home and with my family carrying on their life – it’d be too hard.

"Being in South Africa for a month, my family had a month’s worth of life while I was out there, and I’m very much a family man. Don’t get me wrong, if someone asked, I’d probably take it, but I’d rather do Big Brother.

"But if I’m gone away for too long from my family and my girlfriend, I’d struggle. But yeah, Big Brother, maybe not this year – but maybe next."

Mitch Taylor could be one of the Love Island contestants taking part in CBB 2025. Picture: ITV

Annie Kilner

Wife of Kyle Walker, Annie Kilner, was reportedly offered £750,000 to take part in CBB, however it's rumoured she has turned down the offer.

An insider told The Sun: "Annie finally wants to be the one who talks about her marriage. She’s fed up with everyone else having a say. It’s the first time she would have spoken on TV.

"It would also be a stipulation Lauryn wouldn’t be a surprise guest, as that would be carnage. Annie wants the opportunity to make her own money and wants the public to see her as a woman in her own right, not Kyle’s downtrodden wife.

"It could be the start of a new career for Annie and an exciting move. Producers dropped Lauryn for Annie, as they knew landing Annie would be a massive boost, as she has never publicly spoken about the dramas of her marriage to Kyle.

"They’re prepared to set a new precedent with fees, too, and have deep pockets. After seeing pal Coleen do so well in the jungle, it has given Annie the confidence to branch out herself."