Celebrity Big Brother's Danny praised by viewers after calling out Chris and JoJo's 'relationship'

25 April 2025, 11:10

Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB
Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

CBB star Danny has revealed his partner would "have words" if they behaved the same way as Chris and JoJo.

Celebrity Big Brother star Danny has hit out at Chris and JoJo's close friendship, after saying that their partner wouldn't like them acting that way.

Relations between Chris and JoJo stepped up a notch during last night's episode on Thursday April 24th, which saw the pair share a bath together. The Love Island star even stripped off in front of JoJo despite the Dance Moms favourite being in a relationship.

After one housemate told Danny the two were 'bathing' together, he replied: "Together! I know they've got a very special friendship but if my boyfriend saw me with anyone, regardless of gender like that, he'd have words."

This isn't the first time Danny has called out JoJo and Chris on their connection, with the RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner saying the two need to "f*** or stop" their 'flirty' behaviour during Wednesday night's episode.

Danny made a comment towards JoJo and Chris on CBB
Danny made a comment towards JoJo and Chris on CBB. Picture: ITV

Danny then added: "And your bird’s about to f****** pull when you get out. You’re gonna have a front page spread in The Sun."

This comes as JoJo received a letter from home, with her partner Kath saying she was "keen to see her", leading the CBB star to wonder if something more was going on in the outside world.

Speaking about her letter to Big Brother, JoJo said: "think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath. I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house. God, I love that little sucker. I do."

JoJo Siwa received a letter from her partner Kath Ebbs on CBB
JoJo Siwa received a letter from her partner Kath Ebbs on CBB. Picture: ITV

She added: "I do have beef to pick with them though, they didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down. I will say, ‘where was my ‘hi sweetheart’, where was my ‘I love you’ where was my ‘I miss you’?'

"Like happy you’re keen to see me when I get out of here, keen to see you as well, but come on baba, give me a little something something."

Fans are now speculating that Kath will not attend the CBB final as they have failed to post anything on social media about their girlfriend for days.

JoJo and Chris have created a close bond in the CBB house
JoJo and Chris have created a close bond in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans were quick to give their views on Chris and JoJo's partnership, with oner user writing: "You guys need to either f*** or stop." I mean Danny isn't wrong about Chris and JoJo. #CBBUK #CBB"

Another added: "Romance between JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes was absolutely not what I was expecting to come out of #CBB but here we are"

While a third stated: "Stop trying to claim that Chris and JoJo have got this innocent, organic friendship. It's weird, it's played up and it's calculated and creepy a lot of the time."

Chris and JoJo have often been seen cuddling together
Chris and JoJo have often been seen cuddling together. Picture: ITV

Fans won't have to wait long until the pair take part in their exit interviews with Will Best and AJ Odudu, who are sure to quiz them on their bond.

During this episode viewers will also see who has been crowned CBB 2025 champion, with JoJo and Chris competing alongside Danny, Donna, Chesney and Jack to take the title.

