When does Celebrity Big Brother end? The finish date revealed
15 April 2025, 16:10
How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for and when will CBB finish?
Listen to this article
Celebrity Big Brother 2025 has seen shocking arguments, rule breaks and one controversial housemate removed from the show- and we can't get enough!
From Mickey Rourke's "unacceptable" comments to JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' close friendship, viewers have become obsessed with the cast of CBB season 24.
With all of this drama, viewers are keen to know how much longer the show will continue for and when the finale will air.
When does Celebrity Big Brother end? Here is everything we know about when CBB will finish.
When does Celebrity Big Brother end?
The exact finale date of CBB has not been revealed however the series is believed to finish on or around April 25th.
During the final episode fans will see the remaining housemates battle it out to win the show, with the winner being crowned CBB champion 2025.
- Read more: Will Mickey Rourke still get paid for Celebrity Big Brother?
- Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed
How long does CBB last?
It is expected that Celebrity Big Brother will last a total of 19 days, the same amount of time as the previous CBB series in 2024.
This is shorter than other seasons of the show which would tend to last over three weeks in total.
- Read more: CBB star Mickey Rourke's rocky road to fame as he opens up about difficult childhood
- Read more: Inside Trisha Goddard's gruelling cancer journey from terminal diagnosis to treatment
- Read more: Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig? The truth about the CBB star's hair