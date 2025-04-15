When does Celebrity Big Brother end? The finish date revealed

The CBB end date has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for and when will CBB finish?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 has seen shocking arguments, rule breaks and one controversial housemate removed from the show- and we can't get enough!

From Mickey Rourke's "unacceptable" comments to JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' close friendship, viewers have become obsessed with the cast of CBB season 24.

With all of this drama, viewers are keen to know how much longer the show will continue for and when the finale will air.

When does Celebrity Big Brother end? Here is everything we know about when CBB will finish.

Celebrity Big Brother is currently airing. Picture: ITV

When does Celebrity Big Brother end?

The exact finale date of CBB has not been revealed however the series is believed to finish on or around April 25th.

During the final episode fans will see the remaining housemates battle it out to win the show, with the winner being crowned CBB champion 2025.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

How long does CBB last?

It is expected that Celebrity Big Brother will last a total of 19 days, the same amount of time as the previous CBB series in 2024.

This is shorter than other seasons of the show which would tend to last over three weeks in total.