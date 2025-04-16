Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after controversial exit

Mickey Rourke is reportedly planning to sue Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following his dramatic removal from the CBB house, Mickey Rourke is reportedly seeking legal advice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mickey Rourke, 72, is reportedly planning to sue Celebrity Big Brother bosses after he was removed from the house, ultimately forfeiting his enormous fee.

Following arguments with JoJo Siwa and comments towards Ella Rae Wise, Mickey's time in CBB came to an end earlier this week after his "unacceptable behaviour" directed at Chris Hughes.

However the Angel Heart actor is now pursuing legal action against ITV as he is being "unjustly" denied his full fee of £500,000 and will take home £50,000 instead, according to The Sun.

Mickey's rep Kimberly Hines told TMZ that the 72-year-old believes CBB bosses removed him from the house just one day before he would have become contractually eligible to receive a lot more money than what he will get.

Mickey Rourke was been a controversial character on CBB. Picture: ITV

Hines also stated that Mickey is now being left to pay the hotel bill for himself and his team after picking a luxurious hotel for them to stay in before he entered the house, which reportedly cost $50,000.

They claim that ITV told the actor whilst he was travelling to London that they would only pay $300 for the star and his team to stay in a hotel.

Mickey's rep went on to say that TV bosses knew what they were getting into when signing the actor and chastised them for "sending him out with barely a ride to the airport."

Mickey Rourke is reportedly seeking legal advice . Picture: ITV

Sources also told the publication that Mickey agreed to take part in the show as he is in financial turmoil and needed to pay off some debts, however he has kept quiet so far because "he has dignity and is proud."

This comes after Mickey apologised for his actions towards Chris, which saw him booted from CBB.

Speaking to Big Brother after the incident, the star said: "Yes sir. I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing.

"‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

"Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that."

Mickey Rourke was removed from the CBB house after comments he made towards Chris Hughes. Picture: ITV

After being told he would be removed from the show, Mickey said: "I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know.

"And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen."