Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

The CBB fees have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much do the Celebrity Big Brother contestants get paid? Here are their eye-watering fees revealed.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 has started with a bang, with drama and controversial comments aplenty as the housemates get to know each other.

So far we've seen Mickey Rourke, JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes, Trisha Goddard, Donna Preston, Patsy Palmer, Michael Fabricant, Danny Beard, Jack P Shepherd, Chesney Hawkes, Ella Rae Wise, Daley Thompson and Angellica Bell all join the iconic show.

With each of these stars having incredible net worths already, many fans are keen to know how much each cast member is being paid to take part in CBB.

How much money do the Celebrity Big Brother contestants get receive? Here are their incredible fees explained.

The Celebrity Big Brother fees have been revealed. Picture: ITV

How much are the Celebrity Big Brother cast paid?

Mickey Rourke – £500,000

Controversial CBB contestant Mickey is reportedly the highest paid housemate, taking home a whopping £500,000 for appearing on the show.

It was previously rumoured he would be given £1million for the show, however this has since halved.

A source told The Sun: "Mickey is considered a loose cannon, and producers think he is worth getting their big cheque book out for. He is unpredictable, and they know lots of people will tune in to see if he cracks under the pressure."

Mickey Rourke is the highest paid CBB contestant. Picture: ITV

JoJo Siwa – £400,000

Singer and dancer JoJo is also taking home a giant cheque, reportedly for £400,000.

An insider told The Sun: "US TV gigs generally pay a lot more than their UK counterparts, so JoJo’s team will expect a minimum amount of money on the table to even consider the offer from CBB bosses."

JoJo Siwa will take home £400,000. Picture: Getty

Trisha Goddard – £200,000

TV legend Trisha is set to be the third highest paid CBB 2025 cast member, with viewers eager to learn more about the star.

Revealing her reasoning for doing the show, Trisha said: "Being on Big Brother would show people how you can live successfully with cancer and not be so scared of dying that you become scared of living. So that's why I'm doing it."

Trisha Goddard is hoping to go all the way on CBB. Picture: Getty

Daley Thompson – £150,000

Olympian Daley is also taking home a large chunk of money for appearing on CBB, reportedly a whopping £150,000.

CBB bosses will be hoping he brings the drama, with a source telling The Sun: "Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates."

Daley Thompson is an Olympic legend. Picture: Getty

Michael Fabricant – £120,000

Ex-politician Michael is reportedly being paid £120,000 to take part in this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

So far Michael has bonded with Danny Beard, however will their harmonious friendship last? Only time will tell!

Michael Fabricant is the next highest paid CBB contestant. Picture: Getty

Pasty Palmer – £100,000

EastEnders favourite Patsy is said to be banking £100,000 for her stint in the CBB house.

Reports suggest this is the 'going rate' for the actress which makes her the sixth highest paid star of the 2025 series.

Patsy Palmer is best known for starring in EastEnders. Picture: Getty

Jack P Shepherd – £100,000

Coronation Street icon Jack P Shepherd joins fellow soap star Patsy Palmer in earning £100,000 for taking part in the show.

This is reportedly £30,000 more than his Corrie co-star Colson Smith was paid for his appearance in last year's series.

Jack P Shepherd is best known for playing David Platt in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

Angellica Bell – £80,000

TV presenter Angellica is thought to be paid £80,000 for her appearance on CBB, with insiders telling The Sun: "Normally, someone who has been in the industry as long as Angellica might get in the six figure zone, but she lacks the controversy or scandal that would garner those higher price points."

Angellica Bell is said to be paid £80,000 for CBB. Picture: Getty

Chris Hughes – £45,000

Love Island star Chris is next on the list, adding £45,000 to his bank account for taking part in the show.

This is less than Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who reportedly took home £100,000 for her time in CBB.

Chris Hughes has entered the CBB house. Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

Danny Beard – £30,000

Drag legend Danny is rumoured to be being paid £30,000 for his contribution to CBB this year, with the insider telling The Sun: "Drag queens don’t come cheap."

Danny Beard will be hoping to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Picture: Getty

Donna Preston – £30,000

Comedian Donna is set to match Danny's fee of £30,000 to take part in the series.

After starring in hit shows such as Brassic, Dead Boy Detectives and Pickle Storm, this figure will add to her already impressive bank account.

Donna Preston is a comedian, actress and writer. Picture: Getty

Chesney Hawkes – £25,000

Singer Chesney will be paid a reported £25,000 for appearing on CBB.

With his new album set to be released soon, him taking part in the show should bolster his public persona.

Chesney Hawkes is rumoured to be paid £25,000. Picture: Getty

Ella Rae Wise – £20,000

TOWIE star Ella is the lowest paid contestant on this year's Celebrity Big Brother, earning £20,000 for her stint on the show.