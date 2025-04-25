Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The winner of this year's Celebrity Big Brother has been announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After three weeks of drama, tears and twists, the public have voted for their favourite Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

The final on ITV crowned Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd as the winner of the 2025 series, beating drag star Danny Beard into second place.

Earlier on, American YouTube star JoJo Siwa finished in third place, with actor Donna Preston fourth, Chris Hughes fifth and Chesney Hawkes sixth.

Jack P Shepherd emerges as the winner. Picture: ITV

In his first interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, Jack said he was "blown away" by his victory and "didn't expect it.

Talking about how he rose from the most-nominated housemate to the eventual winner, the actor said: "I figured that I might annoy a few people and they might not know how to work me out but I guess I was liked by the end."

The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother has been dramatic, from Mickey Rourke's "unacceptable" comments and removal, to Chris Hughes and JoJo Swia's close friendship which sent tongues wagging both within the house and on the outside world.

Now it looks like the drama will continue outwith the CBB house as JoJo's relationship with her partner may be in jeopardy following Kath's 'cold' letter to to the Dance Moms star.

There were rumours that Kath would not attend the show's finale after JoJo appeared to 'flirt' with Chris despite being in a relationship.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's friendship caused a stir online. Picture: ITV

Their close bond didn't go unnoticed by their fellow housemates, with Danny Beard calling out the pair for sharing a bath together.

Ella Rae Wise also had strong opinions on both Chris and JoJo, leading many viewers to believe the TOWIE star was jealous of their connection.

Elsewhere Patsy Palmer has been going viral for her incredibly 'awkward' interviews which have seen her remain silent when asked certain questions about her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

While she has hit back at critics, it looks like the former EastEnders star is very happy to be out of the house.

Patsy Palmer's CBB interviews have been going viral following her silent approach. Picture: ITV

However arguably the biggest story of the series was Mickey Rourke's controversial exit from the show after his "unacceptable" behaviour towards Chris saw him eliminated from the competition.

Prior to this, the Hollywood legend had made inappropriate comments towards JoJo and Ella which saw him reprimanded by Big Brother.

Following his eviction, Mickey is rumoured to be seeking legal advice after it was revealed he would not receive his full fee after being removed from the CBB house.