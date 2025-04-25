Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

25 April 2025, 22:13 | Updated: 26 April 2025, 00:42

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner
Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The winner of this year's Celebrity Big Brother has been announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After three weeks of drama, tears and twists, the public have voted for their favourite Celebrity Big Brother contestant.

The final on ITV crowned Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd as the winner of the 2025 series, beating drag star Danny Beard into second place.

Earlier on, American YouTube star JoJo Siwa finished in third place, with actor Donna Preston fourth, Chris Hughes fifth and Chesney Hawkes sixth.

Jack P Shepherd emerges as the winner
Jack P Shepherd emerges as the winner. Picture: ITV

In his first interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, Jack said he was "blown away" by his victory and "didn't expect it.

Talking about how he rose from the most-nominated housemate to the eventual winner, the actor said: "I figured that I might annoy a few people and they might not know how to work me out but I guess I was liked by the end."

The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother has been dramatic, from Mickey Rourke's "unacceptable" comments and removal, to Chris Hughes and JoJo Swia's close friendship which sent tongues wagging both within the house and on the outside world.

Now it looks like the drama will continue outwith the CBB house as JoJo's relationship with her partner may be in jeopardy following Kath's 'cold' letter to to the Dance Moms star.

There were rumours that Kath would not attend the show's finale after JoJo appeared to 'flirt' with Chris despite being in a relationship.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's friendship caused a stir online
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's friendship caused a stir online. Picture: ITV

Their close bond didn't go unnoticed by their fellow housemates, with Danny Beard calling out the pair for sharing a bath together.

Ella Rae Wise also had strong opinions on both Chris and JoJo, leading many viewers to believe the TOWIE star was jealous of their connection.

Elsewhere Patsy Palmer has been going viral for her incredibly 'awkward' interviews which have seen her remain silent when asked certain questions about her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

While she has hit back at critics, it looks like the former EastEnders star is very happy to be out of the house.

Patsy Palmer's CBB interviews have been going viral following her silent approach
Patsy Palmer's CBB interviews have been going viral following her silent approach. Picture: ITV

However arguably the biggest story of the series was Mickey Rourke's controversial exit from the show after his "unacceptable" behaviour towards Chris saw him eliminated from the competition.

Prior to this, the Hollywood legend had made inappropriate comments towards JoJo and Ella which saw him reprimanded by Big Brother.

Following his eviction, Mickey is rumoured to be seeking legal advice after it was revealed he would not receive his full fee after being removed from the CBB house.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Married at First Sight

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

TV & Movies

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

Married at First Sight

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

Celebrities

Ashley Cain has remembered his daughter on the fourth anniversary of her death

Ashley Cain pays heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia on fourth anniversary of her death
Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny praised by viewers after calling out Chris and JoJo's 'relationship'
JoJo's partner Kath dropped a hint she's shunning the CBB final.

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs 'not coming to final' following 'cold' letter

TV & Movies

Freddie explained he had '0.4 seconds' to make up his mind.

Freddie Flintoff shares harrowing decision that saved his life during horror Top Gear crash
JoJo Siwa is left feeling anxious after receiving a 'cold' message from partner Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa receives 'blunt' four-word letter from partner Kath Ebbs

TV & Movies

MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip.

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot romance: 'I doubt she'd sleep with three cast members'

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are no longer in contact

What happened between Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness? Their friendship fallout explained
Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars

Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan have taken each other to court

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui says Ryan should be in 'prison' amid their restraining order drama

Married at First Sight

Patsy left Lorraine to fill the awkward silence this time.

Patsy Palmer refuses to answer Lorraine’s question about Mickey Rourke in another awkward interview

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Danny Beard left viewers shocked as he insisted JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes should 'be intimate' or 'stop'

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny Beard calls out JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes for 'flirty' relationship

TV & Movies

Emma Willis opened up about her terrifying health scare.

Emma Willis says husband Matt 'never left my side' during life-saving heart surgery

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

MAFS Australia's Ryan has filed for a restraining order against Jacqui

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to 'destroy his life' as he files for a restraining order

Married at First Sight

Their BBC reality series shares a real insight into their marriage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash turn to couple's therapy to tackle marriage issues

Patsy refused to answer hosts AJ and Will's questions.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer refuses to speak during awkward exit interview

TV & Movies

Did Freddie Flintoff get a payout?

Freddie Flintoff's £9million payout from 'Top Gear' following car crash revealed

Freddie Flintoff's net worth has been revealed

What is Freddie Flintoff's net worth? His impressive earnings revealed

Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael? Her age, children, job and marriage revealed

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa are in a relationship

Who is JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs? Their sweet relationship explained

Viewers are keen to learn who voices Big Brother

Who is the voice of Big Brother? Their real identity revealed

Big Brother

Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs

Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs