Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

In memoriam: Looking back at the famous faces we've sadly said goodbye to in 2024.

From actors to musicians to athletes, here are some of the most high-profile and inspirational stars who have passed away this year.

Derek Draper Derek Draper and Kate Garraway in 2009. Picture: Getty Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper died on January 3rd, following a four-year battle with Covid. The 56-year-old died after a heart attack in December. Kate said: "I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Glynis Johns Portrait of Glynis Johns, 1962. Picture: Getty Mary Poppins actor Glynis Johns died on January 4th, aged 100. She famously played Mrs Winifred Banks in the hit 1964 film alongside Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. She died of natural causes and in West Hollywood, California.

David Soul David Soul in 2006. Picture: Getty Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul died on January 4th, aged 80. The singer and TV star played Hutch in the hit detective series, and scored two number one singles in the UK.

Jonnie Irwin Jonnie Irwin. Picture: Alamy A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin died aged 50 on February 2nd, after a battle with lung cancer. He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020 - a week after filming the popular show in Italy.

Ian Lavender Ian Lavender in 2016. Picture: Alamy Ian Lavender was best known for playing the affable and somewhat naive Private Frank Pike in the classic sitcom Dad’s Army. His “stupid boy” moments became iconic. Beyond Dad’s Army, Lavender had a successful career in theatre and television, including EastEnders. He died aged 77 on February 2nd.

Toby Keith Toby Keith in 2021. Picture: Getty Country star Toby Keith, 62, died on February 5th, after fighting stomach cancer. The American singer, songwriter, and record producer was known for his strong voice and patriotic themes. He rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ and ‘Red Solo Cup’.

Steve Wright Steve Wright in 2005. Picture: Alamy Radio presenter Steve Wright died aged 69 on February 12th. The famous broadcaster fronted many popular radio shows for several decades.

Ewen Macintosh Ewen Macintosh in 2016. Picture: Getty Actor and comedian Ewen Macintosh died aged 50 on February 19th. Macintosh was best known for playing Keith in The Office opposite Ricky Gervais. His deadpan humour and comedic timing brought unforgettable scenes to the sitcom.

Robin Windsor Robin Windsor in 2016. Picture: Getty Former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor died aged 44 on February 20th. The professional dancer finished runner-up in the 2012 series with actress Lisa Riley.

John Savident John Savident. Picture: Alamy Coronation Street star John Savident died at the age of 86 on February 21st. He was a favourite on the ITV soap for many years, playing butcher Fred Elliott.

Dave Myers Dave Myers. Picture: Alamy Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers passed away on February 28th, aged 66. The beloved TV chef had been battling cancer since 2022. He found fame alongside Si King, his close friend of 30 years.

George Gilbey George Gilbey. Picture: Alamy Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey tragically died after "falling from a height" aged just 40. He died while working at a warehouse on March 27. He was a favourite on the Channel 4 show for several years, and also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

OJ Simpson OJ Simpson. Picture: Getty Controversial former NFL star OJ Simpson died on April 10th aged 76 after a battle with cancer. For years he was known for his football career, transitioning to acting and becoming a household name. His fame took a dramatic turn following his 1994 trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, resulting in acquittal. Three years later, he was found liable for the murders in a civil suit from the victims' families. In 2007, he was arrested in Las Vegas, and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted the following year and sentenced to 33 years.

Susan Buckner Susan Buckner. Picture: Getty Grease star Susan Buckner died at the age of 72 on May 2nd. The actress found fame playing Patty Simcox, the cheerleader friend of Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy.

Bernard Hill Bernard Hill. Picture: Getty Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill died aged 79 on May 5th. The British star appeared in many TV shows, films and theatre productions, including his breakout role in Boys from the Black Stuff.

Morgan Spurlock Morgan Spurlock. Picture: Getty Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, the man behind the Oscar-nominated documentary Super Size Me, died aged 53 on May 24th. The documentary famously followed Spurlock for 30 days, while he ate nothing but McDonald's every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Rob Burrow Rob Burrow. Picture: Getty Rob Burrow was tragically diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, just two years after retiring from his highly successful rugby league career. The 41-year-old passed away on June 2nd, surrounded by his family. The rugby icon played for Leeds Rhinos and won eight Super League titles, and became an advocate and fundraiser for his condition.

Michael Mosley Michael Mosley. Picture: Getty TV doctor Michael Mosley tragically died on June 5th aged 67. His wife Clare confirmed her "brilliant" and "wonderful" husband had been found dead after a five-day search on the Greek island of Symi. Mystery had surrounded his disappearance after the popular doctor went for a walk while on holiday.

Dario G Dario G. Picture: Alamy Dario G - real name Paul Spencer - died on June 17th at the age of 53 following a cancer battle. The '90s dance legend was best known for the single 'Sunchyme'.

Donald Sutherland Donald Sutherland. Picture: Getty Iconic actor Donald Sutherland died at the age of 88 on June 20th. He was best known for roles in The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, The Hunger Games and many others. He was a father of five, including actor Kiefer Sutherland.

Shannen Doherty Shannen Doherty. Picture: Getty The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress died on July 13th at the age of 53. Shannen Doherty gained fame for her roles as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Prue Halliwell in Charmed. Beyond acting, Doherty faced health challenges with resilience, inspiring many with her openness and courage.

Janet Andrewartha Janet Andrewartha. Picture: Alamy Neighbours legend Janet Andrewartha died aged 72 on July 27th. Janet was best known for playing Lyn Scully in the Australian soap from 1999 to 2006.

Graham Thorpe Graham Thorpe. Picture: Getty England cricket legend Graham Thorpe passed away on August 4th, aged 55, after years of mental health struggles. Debuting with a century in 1993, he played 100 Tests, scoring 6,744 runs. Beyond his playing career, he contributed as a coach, mentoring top talents like Joe Root.

Fatman Scoop Fatman Scoop. Picture: Getty Rapper and hip-hop legend Fatman Scoop died after collapsing on stage August 30th, aged 56. He was best known for his UK number one single 'Be Faithful'.

James Earl Jones James Earl Jones. Picture: Getty Iconic actor James Earl Jones died at age 93 on September 9th. He was known for his deep, resonant voice and commanding presence. Renowned for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King, his career spanned decades across film, theatre, and TV.

Tito Jackson Tito Jackson. Picture: Getty Michael Jackson’s brother Tito Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5, died on September 15th, aged 70, after a suspected heart attack. Tito contributed his guitar skills and vocals to the group’s iconic sound that captivated audiences worldwide, playing a vital role in shaping Motown and pop music.

Maggie Smith Maggie Smith. Picture: Getty Dame Maggie Smith, an EGOT winner best known for her roles in the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey among many others, died aged 89 on September 27th. A revered actress, her wit and gravitas earned her multiple awards, making her one of the greatest in acting history.

Kris Kristofferson Kris Kristofferson. Picture: Getty Country music legend Kris Kristofferson died on September 28th, aged 88. He was renowned for writing songs like ‘Me and Bobby McGee’, and was also a respected actor, notably appearing in A Star is Born opposite Barbra Streisand.

Liam Payne Liam Payne. Picture: Getty One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died aged 31 on October 16th. He was holidaying in Buenos Aires when he fell from the third floor of a hotel. Best known for being one fifth of the huge boyband, he found fame in 2010 after appearing on The X Factor, when judge Simon Cowell placed him in a band with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

Teri Garr Teri Garr. Picture: Getty Tootsie actress Teri Garr died on October 29th, aged 79, having battled multiple sclerosis for more than two decades. She appeared in many TV shows and films, including as Phoebe's mother in Friends.