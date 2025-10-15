Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Artwork - BBC Creative

By Hope Wilson

What are the net worths of the Celebrity Traitors cast?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Traitors has seen a star studded cast enter the castle as they attempt to win the prize money for their chosen charity.

Featuring famous faces such as Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns, Charlotte Church, Stephen Fry, Claire Balding, Tom Daley, Ruth Codd and many more, we're excited to see who goes far in this game of deception. With Claudia Winkleman at the helm, anything can happen on the Traitors.

With so many celebrities on the show many fans are curious to know how much these stars are worth, especially after it was revealed a hefty fee was paid for them to take part in the show.

Here are the net worths of the Celebrity Traitors 2025 stars.

Celebrity Traitors net worths have been revealed. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Alan Carr net worth

Comedian Alan is estimated to be worth £10million thanks to his various appearances in the media. Best known for his TV show Alan Carr: Chatty Man, the television favourite has also appeared in programmes such as RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow, Amanda And Alan's Italian Job and Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

Jonathan Ross net worth

Traitor Jonathan is said to have a whopping £30million in his bank account thanks to his various TV projects. The presenting legend is best known for working on The Jonathan Ross Show, The Masked Singer and They Think It's All Over.

Jonathan Ross net worth has been estimated. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Tom Daley net worth

Olympic gold medalist Tom is rumoured to be worth £3.1million. Aside from his sporting achievements, Tom has carved out a successful media career becoming a pundit and taking part in the documentary Tom Daley: 1.6 seconds.

Claire Balding net worth

Crufts host Claire is also estimated to be a millionaire, reportedly worth around £1million. This has been accumulated from her various TV ventures presenting the Olympics and Wimbledon coverage over the years.

Claire Balding is starring on Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Charlotte Church net worth

Charlotte Church has admitted she's no longer a millionaire after renovations on her wellness retreat– The Spinney– took out a large chunk of her earnings.

Speaking to Closer in 2024 about her finances, the singer revealed: "I am not a millionaire anymore. What mattered to me when I bought The Spinney is it was absolutely beautiful and close to the forest and it was a big mansion house."

Stephen Fry net worth

QI presenter Stephen is rumoured to have a £40million fortune. This large wealth has been accumulated from his years in the industry appearing in shows such as A Bit of Fry & Laurie, Jeeves and Wooster and Blackadder, as well as penning numerous novels.

Stephen Fry is reportedly worth millions. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Mark Bonnar

Actor Mark is estimated to be worth £11million after starring in shows such as Casualty, Shetland, Line of Duty and Dept. Q.

Paloma Faith

Singer Paloma is rumoured to have £2million in her bank account after releasing hits such as 'Stone Cold Sober', 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' and 'Changing'.