Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The Celebrity Traitors is returning for a second series next year – here's everything we know about the release date and the star-studded line-up so far.

The Celebrity Traitors series two is officially on its way following 2025's super-successful spin-off, the BBC has confirmed.

Traitor Alan Carr, 49, was crowned the winner of the first star-studded game in an explosive twist that saw him dupe Faithfuls Nick Mohammed, 45, and David Olusoga, 55, at the last minute.

The British comedian, who broke down in tears when his lies were exposed, won a whopping £87,500 for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK in the shock finale watched by 12 million viewers.

Now, with season two of the treacherous game in the works, here's everything we know so far, from the show's upcoming release date to its rumoured all-star cast.

Will there be a season two of The Celebrity Traitors?

The Celebrity Traitors series two has been given the green light by the BBC after the first season pulled in record-breaking viewing figures.

TV bosses confirmed another group of famous players will head to Ardross Castle next year as host Claudia Winkleman prepares to set them the ultimate task of weeding out the Traitors from the Faithfuls.

BBC's Head of Entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn.

"In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first.

"Plus with Uncloaked returning and today’s news of the positive contribution The Traitors brand has made to Scotland’s economy, there is plenty to celebrate."

Hayley Valentine, Director of BBC Scotland, added: "The Traitors is an immense TV success story and it’s fantastic to have multiple versions of it filmed in Scotland. We welcome and celebrate it.

"This report highlights the many ways that Scotland is seeing a direct economic benefit from The Traitors filming here and, working together with our partners, we will use this success to promote sustainable growth within Scotland’s creative industry."

Alan Carr was crowned champion in 2025's treacherous game. Picture: BBC

When will The Celebrity Traitors series 2 start?

Following the nail-biting first season, the BBC confirmed The Celebrity Traitors will return for a second series on BBC One in 2026.

While the exact date of the all-star spin-off hasn't yet been revealed, fans are predicting it will fall in the autumn of next year.

Claudia Winkleman will host The Celebrity Traitors series two. Picture: BBC

Who will star in The Celebrity Traitors series two?

The line-up for the second season of The Celebrity Traitors hasn't been announced, but if it's anything like series one's incredible cast, featuring Jonathan Ross, 64, Celia Imrie, 73, and Stephen Fry, 68, viewers are in for a treat.

Bookies have already hinted at their favourites to appear on the upcoming show, with Louis Theroux, 55, Danny Dyer, 48, Richard Ayoade, 48, Rachel Riley, 39, and Piers Morgan, 60, among the mix.

When is The Traitors back on TV?

The original version of The Traitors will return for a fourth season in "early 2026", the latest teaser confirmed.

A group of civilian players will take their seats at the iconic round table in a matter of months, a telly insider revealed last week.

"This year, series three started on January 1, and it was a centrepiece of New Year’s Day evening telly," the source told The Sun.

"So it’s likely it will be back then in 2026 too, as it’s a huge tentpole show for the Beeb to kick off the New Year with."