Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

11 November 2025, 11:29 | Updated: 11 November 2025, 11:34

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.
The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The Celebrity Traitors is returning for a second series next year – here's everything we know about the release date and the star-studded line-up so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Celebrity Traitors series two is officially on its way following 2025's super-successful spin-off, the BBC has confirmed.

Traitor Alan Carr, 49, was crowned the winner of the first star-studded game in an explosive twist that saw him dupe Faithfuls Nick Mohammed, 45, and David Olusoga, 55, at the last minute.

The British comedian, who broke down in tears when his lies were exposed, won a whopping £87,500 for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK in the shock finale watched by 12 million viewers.

Now, with season two of the treacherous game in the works, here's everything we know so far, from the show's upcoming release date to its rumoured all-star cast.

Will there be a season two of The Celebrity Traitors?

The Celebrity Traitors series two has been given the green light by the BBC after the first season pulled in record-breaking viewing figures.

TV bosses confirmed another group of famous players will head to Ardross Castle next year as host Claudia Winkleman prepares to set them the ultimate task of weeding out the Traitors from the Faithfuls.

BBC's Head of Entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn.

"In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first.

"Plus with Uncloaked returning and today’s news of the positive contribution The Traitors brand has made to Scotland’s economy, there is plenty to celebrate."

Hayley Valentine, Director of BBC Scotland, added: "The Traitors is an immense TV success story and it’s fantastic to have multiple versions of it filmed in Scotland. We welcome and celebrate it.

"This report highlights the many ways that Scotland is seeing a direct economic benefit from The Traitors filming here and, working together with our partners, we will use this success to promote sustainable growth within Scotland’s creative industry."

Alan Carr was crowned champion in 2025's treacherous game.
Alan Carr was crowned champion in 2025's treacherous game. Picture: BBC

When will The Celebrity Traitors series 2 start?

Following the nail-biting first season, the BBC confirmed The Celebrity Traitors will return for a second series on BBC One in 2026.

While the exact date of the all-star spin-off hasn't yet been revealed, fans are predicting it will fall in the autumn of next year.

Claudia Winkleman will host The Celebrity Traitors series two.
Claudia Winkleman will host The Celebrity Traitors series two. Picture: BBC

Who will star in The Celebrity Traitors series two?

The line-up for the second season of The Celebrity Traitors hasn't been announced, but if it's anything like series one's incredible cast, featuring Jonathan Ross, 64, Celia Imrie, 73, and Stephen Fry, 68, viewers are in for a treat.

Bookies have already hinted at their favourites to appear on the upcoming show, with Louis Theroux, 55, Danny Dyer, 48, Richard Ayoade, 48, Rachel Riley, 39, and Piers Morgan, 60, among the mix.

When is The Traitors back on TV?

The original version of The Traitors will return for a fourth season in "early 2026", the latest teaser confirmed.

A group of civilian players will take their seats at the iconic round table in a matter of months, a telly insider revealed last week.

"This year, series three started on January 1, and it was a centrepiece of New Year’s Day evening telly," the source told The Sun.

"So it’s likely it will be back then in 2026 too, as it’s a huge tentpole show for the Beeb to kick off the New Year with."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had a fling with co-star Joe

TV & Movies

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed: See the full cast for 2025

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle

Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"
The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.

Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties

Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Music

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.

Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at Windsor Castle as he gets knighted

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Celebrity Traitors' Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment

Dame Judi Dench has been honest about her latest health issues

Dame Judi Dench shares health struggles as she's unable to leave the house alone

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops first trailer

TV & Movies

Scrubs is the latest fan favourite to announce a nostaglic return to screens.

'Scrubs' stars delight fans with behind-the-scenes video from reboot set

TV & Movies

The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

Demi Moore and family gather to honour Bruce Willis with special dementia event

Children opening up their presents on Christmas morning

The top 10 best kids toys for Christmas have been unveiled

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise return to the screen, nearly a decade after stepping away from acting.

Meghan Markle makes return to acting in Hollywood film with Lily Collins

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

Melanie C then and now picture from her in 1998 to now in 2025

Mel C facts: Age, songs, partner, children and more revealed

A professional Pilates instructor and actress from Ireland, Rachel has been by Lewis’s side before the fame and fortune.

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend Rachel Lopez?

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.

MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Married at First Sight

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Big Brother

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

Married at First Sight