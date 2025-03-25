Celebrity Traitors latest: Release date, cast and filming revealed

The Celebrity Traitors UK cast and start date. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is in the Celebrity Traitors line up and when does the show start? Here is everything you need to know about the series.

The Celebrity Traitors UK is set to hit our screen soon as filming gets underway in April 2025, with a star-studded cast joining Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish castle.

After previous series of The Traitors saw Traitors and Faithfuls Wilf Webster, Charlotte Chilton and Alexander Dragonetti sky-rocket to fame, the celebrity version of the show will be bringing all the star power to our living rooms.

With legends such as Jennifer Saunders, Sir Stephen Fry, Paloma Faith, Tom Daley, Alan Carr and Clare Balding all rumoured to be taking part, we've taken a look at who has signed up for the show, and who has pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors at the last minute.

As recording for the first series takes place, we've got all the information you need about who is in the line-up and when the show will air.

The rumoured Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed. Picture: BBC

When does Celebrity Traitors start?

An official start date for The Traitors Celebrity version has not been revealed, however the series was confirmed to be in production in 2024.

The nine-part season was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival, but when exactly it will hit our screens is being kept under wraps for now.

The BBC's head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Celebrity Traitors rumoured line up

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith is said to have signed up for The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Singing superstar Paloma Faith is rumoured to have joined the cast of The Celebrity Traitors, with insiders telling The Sun: "Paloma is a fascinating character with plenty of stories to tell of life in the public eye, and great fun to be around.

"She’ll be an incredible player and will bring some glam to the castle - Claudia will have competition."

Tom Daley

Tom Daley could be on The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Olympic legend Tom Daley is heading away from the diving board and into the castle as he is reported to appear on The Celebrity Traitors.

Sources informed The Sun: "He’s always been a top target for reality show bookers, but his team knew he had the pick of the crop.

"The first series of the celebrity edition blows I’m A Celebrity and Strictly out the water, really, and Tom knows it will be hugely fun to film.

"He’ll make a great player too, as no one would suspect misdeeds from such a baby-faced lad."

Clare Balding

Clare Balding is already a Traitors fan. Picture: Getty

The Sun have reported that Clare will be part of The Celebrity Traitors, with sources confirming: "Clare is an absolutely brilliant signing because she’s always turned down reality offers flat.

"As such, this will offer the first real glimpse into what she’s like as a person.

"She’s known to generations of TV viewers from fronting everything from racing and the Olympics through to Crufts and occasionally Countryfile.

"And could anyone really believe that the Beeb’s dependable, sensible face of sport could be a treacherous liar?"

Speaking on Loose Women, Clare further fuelled rumours she would take part in The Celebrity Traitors, after declaring: ""I love the show. Don't you? It's so interesting."

Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders may be on The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Whilst it has not been confirmed, bosses were very keen to get comedien Jennifer Saunders on board for The Celebrity Traitors.

With many other celebs signed up for the show, we're hoping Jennifer will be making an appearance in the castle!

Alan Carr

Alan Carr may be joining the cast of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Comedian Alan Carr is said to have signed up for The Celebrity Traitors with the funnyman expected to bring the laughs along with Jennifer.

A source told The Sun: "Alan is an absolute national treasure and will be an incredible contestant - he’ll make great telly as well as being a top player.

"Bosses are thrilled at the kind of scenes that could play out as he grapples with the more sensible names on the line-up as well as him giggling away with pals like Jennifer.

"He has been one of viewers’ dream signings since the idea of a celebrity version was first floated so everyone is thrilled talks are in final stages."

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry is said to be high on the list of cast members taking part in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, Stephen Fry is a shoe-in for The Traitors Celebrity season, with an insider telling the publication: "Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.

"Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it. No contracts have been signed yet — but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there."

Robert Peston

Insiders have revealed Robert Peston will be taking part in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Political journalist Robert Peston is due to enter The Celebrity Traitors arena, with insiders telling The Sun: "Poaching Peston for Traitors shows real ingenuity on the BBC’s part.

"And it’s a huge insight into the kind of show Celebrity Traitors will be."

They went on to add: "Peston will be relying on his knowledge of Westminster back-stabbing to bring his A-game to Celebrity Traitors."

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway is believed to be taking part in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: ITV

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is set to take part, with insiders informing The Sun: "Kate has signed her contract for Celebrity Traitors.

"The BBC were avoiding stars who’ve done reality TV before but Kate’s someone they want to support and champion.

"She’s a great journalist and they think she’s perfect for a seat at the table. She’s had such a tough time since ­losing Derek and is a huge fan of the show so this is a dream come true for her."

Joe Marler

Rugby star Joe Marler could be on The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

England rugby player Joe Marler is another rumoured Celebrity Traitor star, with insiders telling The Sun: "Joe has officially signed his contract for Celebrity Traitors and can’t wait to get stuck in.

"He has spent his whole career on the rugby pitch and won the Six Nations three times with England — but now he’s ready for a fresh challenge.

"Joe is a huge fan of The Traitors and the BBC loved him when they met him for an interview for the show."

They added: "He says he’s got his game plan all mapped out and thinks he can go all the way."

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross could be part of the Celebrity version of the Traitors. Picture: Getty

TV legend Jonathan Ross is apparently being lined-up for the The Celebrity Traitors, with an insider telling The Sun: "Jonathan is the ideal target for 'The Traitors' producers because he’s a high-profile celebrity who doesn’t regularly appear on the reality TV circuit.

"He’s also one of a small army of stars who are self-confessed fans of the show."

Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer has hinted he will join the cast of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Funnyman Bob Mortimer has thrown his name in the mix regarding Celebrity Traitors, with the star telling The Mirror: "It’s the only show of its kind on TV that I would agree to get involved with but, yes, definitely count me in, I’d love to do it."

He added: "I watch the American, UK and Australian versions of The Traitors. I think they're all great, it’s a brilliant format. And Claudia is the best of the presenters."

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais has spoken about whether he would take part in The Traitors Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Comedian Ricky Gervais could be heading to the castle as one of The Celebrity Traitors cast members.

The Sun report that show creators are looking for A-listers to take part in the show, with insiders stating: "The Beeb want the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off, and they ideally have to be incredibly smart, funny, and mischievous — and that’s Ricky in three words.

"Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of The Traitors was being made.

"So Ricky will be in good company around the Traitors table, but whether he takes part will probably depend on his hugely busy diary."

However Ricky seemed to shut down rumours when he posted on X: "I love the show and I’m very flattered, but it won’t happen. I’m too busy and there’s no way they could afford me"

Who pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors?

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly has declined The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Breakfast TV legend Lorraine is no longer taking part in The Celebrity Traitors.

A source told The Sun: "BBC bosses were really keen to sign Lorraine Kelly up for Celebrity Traitors.

"She loves the show and was super flattered to be asked, so she had a meeting with them which went really well."

They added: "Producers were hoping she would sign on the dotted line, but in the end, Lorraine couldn’t make it work with her schedule at the moment so had to pass."

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper have reportedly pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Despite reportedly signed up to take part, siblings Daisy Mae and Charlie are said to have pulled out of the show as they wanted to remain close to their young children.

Sources told The Mirror: "It’s caused producers a real headache as it’s so close to filming.

"They’d banked on Daisy and Charlie being TV gold so it’s disappointing they won’t be a part of the first Celebrity Traitors.

"They’re hilarious and brilliant on telly together - plus being brother and sister would have brought a really interesting element to the series."