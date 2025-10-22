Celia Imrie's age, husband, movies and TV shows revealed

Celia Imrie caused waves during The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

What movies and TV shows has Celia Imrie been in? Is she married and does she have children? Here's everything we know about the Celebrity Traitors star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celia Imrie impressed Celebrity Traitor fans with her sharp observation skills and quick wit just days after she entered Ardross Castle alongside Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Nick Mohammed.

It's no surprise the British actress can turn on the charm then slip into detective mode as her career has seen her play a variety of different roles.

She's best known for starring in smash-hit movies from Calendar Girls and Mamma Mia! to The Thursday Murder Club and is also a Sunday Times best-selling author, but viewers are keen to learn more about her life.

Here is everything you need to know about Celia Imrie, including her age, husband, children and impressive career.

She played Joyce in the film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club. Picture: Alamy

What movies and TV shows has Celia Imrie been in?

Celia's career has spanned far and wide, with the Olivier Award-winning actress appearing in a string of blockbuster movies that are still loved to this day.

Her cheeky disposition shines through in many of her film roles, a large part of which are feel-good romcoms, but she's also turned her hand to horror scripts and serious TV shows.

She famously starred in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel film series, the Bridget Jones' film series, Calendar Girls, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Finding Your Feet, and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Celia starred alongside Helen Mirren and Julie Walters in Calendar Girls. Picture: Alamy

As for her TV work, the Screen Actors Guild-nominee has played characters in Bergerac, Inspector Lewis, Agatha Christie's Marple, Dinner Ladies, Better Things, The Diplomat, Absolutely Fabulous, Keeping Faith and After You've Gone, among others.

Aside from film and TV, Celia has a long list of acting credits in the theatre, with her glittering career involving stints in stage shows from Noises Off at The Old Vic Theatre and Acorn Antiques: The Musical! at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

In 2016, she performed opposite Dame Judi Dench in a production of King Lear at the Old Vic.

Celia's a best-selling author, too, with a total of seven novels under her belt along with her autobiography The Happy Hoofer.

Who is Celia Imrie's husband and does she have children?

Celia Imrie has never been married and doesn't have a husband. In fact, she openly describes marriage as "a world of cover-up and compromise".

In 1994, she gave birth to a baby boy named Angus William Jake Imrie, whose father is the late actor Benjamin Whitrow.

Celia had an agreement with Benjamin that he would father her child but wouldn't be involved in everyday parenting. They never lived together and he died in 2017.

Her son Angus currently works as an actor and is best known for playing Josh Archer in BBC Radio 4's long-running drama The Archers.

The British star has one son named Angus, who is also an actor. Picture: Getty

How old is Celia Imrie?

British actress Celia Imrie was born in Guildford on 15th July 1952, making her 73 years old when she appeared on The Celebrity Traitors.

Does Celia Imrie have Instagram?

Yes! Fans can follow Celia on her Instagram @celia.imrie where she often posts her travels, career highlights and adventures.