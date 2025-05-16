Is Celine Dion performing at Eurovision 2025?

Celine Dion is rumoured to be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Will Celine Dion make an appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025?

After winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 representing Switzerland with her song 'Ne partez pas sans moi', many fans are hoping Celine Dion, 57, will be making an appearance in Basel during the 2025 grand final.

Earlier this week, the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer sent a message of support to the Eurovision contestants during one of the semi-finals, with many viewers hoping Celine will be able to sing live on May 17th despite her health woes.

In 2022 the mother-of-three revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a condition which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

So will Celine Dion be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025? Here is everything we know so far.

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Alamy

Is Celine Dion singing at Eurovision 2025?

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR revealed they had been in "close contact" with Celine regarding her appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final.

The singer had previously stated how much she wanted to attend the ceremony, saying: "I would want nothing more than to be with you."

Speaking of the importance of the show being held in Switzerland, Celine said: "It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988."

Fans are hopeful Celine Dion will be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ultimately whether Celine attends the ceremony or not is reliant on her health, with Head of Show Yves Schifferle telling the Euro Trip podcast: "We all know Celine's situation... we are in contact, we leave this open until the very last day."

There have been rumours that Celine's private jet was spotted in Basel on Friday May 16, however whether the superstar will perform at Eurovision 2025 is still yet to be confirmed.

Celine Dion won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 with her song 'Ne partez pas sans moi'. Picture: Alamy

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many fans speculated whether the legendary singer will make an appearance this weekend.

One wrote: "You know what...I am almost sure Céline Dion will really perform at the final. Probably as a "surprise" #eurovision"

Another stated: "What if Celine Dion appears in the Final to announce that Canada will participate in Eurovision next year for the 70th edition? #DreamBig"

While a third aded: "CELINE DION HAS BEEN SPOTTED IN SWITZERLAND??????"