Celine Dion releases amazing new dance version of iconic track and fan reactions say it all

21 August 2025, 16:10

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.
Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The new track, 'A New Day,' blends Celine Dion’s iconic vocals with a pulsing electronic edge and fans are calling it her best release in years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.

Produced by Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia, the remix injects a pulsing, contemporary edge into one of Dion’s most beloved songs.

Although the track was first released in mid-July, Dion recently spotlighted it on her official Instagram on August 16.

The video shows the 57-year-old joyfully dancing in the studio – a rare glimpse of lightness as she continues to navigate her ongoing health challenges.

The response from fans was immediate.

Social media erupted with praise: "Pure magic, pure bliss!" and "Celine stronger than everything!"

Ingrosso himself wrote from the studio: "This is giving so much LIFE!” adding: "A new day is out now. Thank you Celine Dion, for letting me bring this into a new shape."

Mired in the challenges of stiff-person syndrome since her diagnosis in late 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from the spotlight, cancelling tours and limiting public appearances.

So the release of A New Day' marks a particularly poignant return to music for fans, who have longed for any sign of her musical presence.

In 2024, she performed 'Hymne à l’amour' at the Paris Olympics, her first live performance since 2020 (pictured)
In 2024, she performed 'Hymne à l’amour' at the Paris Olympics, her first live performance since 2020 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Though facing health hurdles, Dion has not vanished entirely. In 2024, she performed 'Hymne à l’amour' at the Paris Olympics, her first live performance since 2020.

This year, she delivered an emotional video message during the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals – a pre-recorded appearance that resonated deeply with viewers.

Her health struggles were also briefly acknowledged during Eurovision speculation, when fans were hopeful she might even appear live. Though that didn’t happen, the anticipation was a testament to Celine's enduring appeal.

On March 19, 2025, during a golf outing at the TGL event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Celine Dion was spotted dancing and playing air guitar with her three sons—René-Charles and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy—offering fans a heartwarming health update.

2023 saw the singer announce she had been diagnosed with the rare illness, Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

2023 saw the singer announce she had been diagnosed with the rare illness, Stiff Person Syndrome.
2023 saw the singer announce she had been diagnosed with the rare illness, Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Getty

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

SPS can cause the person to have difficulty walking and affects more women than men.

Currently, there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, however, people with the disorder can take medication or have therapy to lessen their symptoms.

But even an incredibly complicated and debilitating condition, couldn't hold back Celine Dion.

"I'm gonna go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I will," she said on the NBC's Today show in June 2024, just a month before her surprise performance at the Paris Olympics.

"I am Celine Dion. Because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It's because I want to. And I miss it."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Karen Gillian was shocked to receive a message from her old school teacher

Karen Gillan surprised by old school teacher in heartwarming video

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter

Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

The Thursday Murder Club film cast revealed as book adaptation comes to Netflix

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained

Perrie Edwards shares her pain at losing two babies.

Perrie Edwards breaks down as she reveals she's suffered two 'traumatising' miscarriages

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled from TV schedules

Real reason Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously pulled from TV schedule

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed
Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Sienna

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

News

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win