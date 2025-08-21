Celine Dion releases amazing new dance version of iconic track and fan reactions say it all

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The new track, 'A New Day,' blends Celine Dion’s iconic vocals with a pulsing electronic edge and fans are calling it her best release in years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.

Produced by Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia, the remix injects a pulsing, contemporary edge into one of Dion’s most beloved songs.

Although the track was first released in mid-July, Dion recently spotlighted it on her official Instagram on August 16.

The video shows the 57-year-old joyfully dancing in the studio – a rare glimpse of lightness as she continues to navigate her ongoing health challenges.

The response from fans was immediate.

Social media erupted with praise: "Pure magic, pure bliss!" and "Celine stronger than everything!"

Ingrosso himself wrote from the studio: "This is giving so much LIFE!” adding: "A new day is out now. Thank you Celine Dion, for letting me bring this into a new shape."

Mired in the challenges of stiff-person syndrome since her diagnosis in late 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from the spotlight, cancelling tours and limiting public appearances.

So the release of A New Day' marks a particularly poignant return to music for fans, who have longed for any sign of her musical presence.

In 2024, she performed 'Hymne à l’amour' at the Paris Olympics, her first live performance since 2020 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Though facing health hurdles, Dion has not vanished entirely. In 2024, she performed 'Hymne à l’amour' at the Paris Olympics, her first live performance since 2020.

This year, she delivered an emotional video message during the Eurovision 2025 semi-finals – a pre-recorded appearance that resonated deeply with viewers.

Her health struggles were also briefly acknowledged during Eurovision speculation, when fans were hopeful she might even appear live. Though that didn’t happen, the anticipation was a testament to Celine's enduring appeal.

On March 19, 2025, during a golf outing at the TGL event in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Celine Dion was spotted dancing and playing air guitar with her three sons—René-Charles and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy—offering fans a heartwarming health update.

2023 saw the singer announce she had been diagnosed with the rare illness, Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

2023 saw the singer announce she had been diagnosed with the rare illness, Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Getty

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.

SPS can cause the person to have difficulty walking and affects more women than men.

Currently, there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, however, people with the disorder can take medication or have therapy to lessen their symptoms.

But even an incredibly complicated and debilitating condition, couldn't hold back Celine Dion.

"I'm gonna go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I will," she said on the NBC's Today show in June 2024, just a month before her surprise performance at the Paris Olympics.

"I am Celine Dion. Because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It's because I want to. And I miss it."