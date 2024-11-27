Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

27 November 2024, 14:26

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie
Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What movies has Chad Michael Murray been in? And what's his net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the actor as he stars in Netflix's The Merry Gentlemen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chad Michael Murray is set to take over our TV screens again this Christmas as he stars in new Netflix Christmas movie, The Merry Gentlemen.

Originally rising to fame on One Tree Hill, the actor has since starred in multiple top TV shows and movies giving him quite the impressive acting CV.

Away from the screen, Chad also has a busy personal life with his wife of ten years and three children who he lives with in New York.

Here's everything you need to know about the actor including his height, net worth, movies he's been in and all his family details.

Chad Michael Murray is married to actress Sarah Roemer
Chad Michael Murray is married to actress Sarah Roemer. Picture: Getty

How old is Chad Michael Murray and where is he from?

Born on August 24th, 1981, Chad celebrated his 43rd birthday in 2024. He was raised in Buffalo, New York, where he has returned to with his own family now.

Chad was raised by his father Rex, who was an air-traffic controller, alongside his five siblings. His mother left when he was young but he was able to reconnect with her before she passed in 2024.

How tall is Chad Michael Murray?

A lot of talk is happening around Chad's body thanks to his stripping role in The Merry Gentlemen. When it's not his abs taking centre of attention, it's his height which is 6ft. This is also 1.83m.

Who is Chad Michael Murray's wife?

Married for ten years, Chad's wife is actress Sarah Roemer. Most famous for her roles in Disturbia and Fired Up!, the couple met on set of their TV show, Chosen in 2013. What some might describe as a whirlwind romance, Chad and Sarah were married one year later in 2014 and it wasn't long before their first baby was on the way.

Before he met Sarah, Chad was married to One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush but their marriage only lasted five months before they called it quits. They wed in 2005 when they were just 21 and 23 and have blamed being young as part of the reason for their divorce.

In recent interviews, Sophia has said how she felt pressured into the marriage by show producers and that their personal lives were "taken advantage of". She called the separation "ugly".

Who are Chad Michael Murray's children?

With wife Sarah, Chad has three children, all of whom they happily share on social media while keeping their identity private. Their eldest is a son born in 2015, they then had a daughter in 2017 and they had another daughter in 2023.

A very proud father, Chad in a recent interview with Numero said having children has changed his perspective on acting.

He said: "I would say, a lot of material, especially over the past five to eight years since my son was born, I choose because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing."

In 2016, he also said fatherhood was "the greatest thing to ever happen to me".

What TV shows and movies has Chad Michael Murray been in and what is his net worth?

Chad has been a regular face on our TV screens and in our favourite movies over the past few decades. From One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girls and Cinderella Story, he's never shied away from a brilliant romcom.

Here's a list of some of Chad's TV and film work:

  • Christmas Cupid
  • Outlaws and Angels
  • Left Behind
  • Survive The Night
  • Write Before Christmas
  • Freaky Friday
  • Sullivan's Crossing
  • Dawson's Creek
  • Riverdale
  • House of Wax

As a result of his work, Chad is rumoured to have a net worth of $4million which is around £3.1million.

