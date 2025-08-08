Exclusive

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

8 August 2025, 17:18 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 17:21

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles
Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The early-2000s icon opens up about why he really got into acting, and it's not what you'd expect.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For many fans, Chad Michael Murray was the face of a generation; the brooding heartthrob of One Tree Hill, the charming 'Prince' in A Cinderella Story, and the grungy-biker in Freaky Friday, but according to him, none of it was about the fame or the spotlight.

In an exclusive interview with Heart Digital, to promote the release of Freakier Friday (out on August 8), the actor opened up about what truly drove him to pursue those beloved roles, and it’s far more heartfelt than you might expect.

"It's an unbelievable blessing. Like I am so grateful to have fallen into a bunch of really great roles on great shows," Chad shared: "I only became an actor because I wanted to make people happy, you know? I wanted to give people that outlet from whatever it was that was going on in their life so that they could just kind of forget about the hard stuff and go, okay, cool, I'm tuning into my favourite show."

For the ultimate noughties heartthrob, it was never just about playing the romantic lead, it was about giving people a place to escape.

"To be a part of whether it was One Tree Hill or A Cinderella Story or Freaky Friday or whatever it might have been, to know that we've done that and that we've given that — that is so fulfilling. So fulfilling," he said: "And as an actor, I hope that that's everybody's dream, to just create work that people love. I feel like we've done some of that so far."

Chad Michael Murray has been the original internet boyfriend for over 20 years

In Freakier Friday, Chad reprises his role as Jake, the motorcycle-riding high school heartthrob who stole the heart of Anna in the original film 20 years ago. In the remake, Jake is back as Anna's daughter and step-daughter plot to ruin her upcoming wedding by reconnecting her with her first love.

Chad stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the reboot film, both returning to their iconic roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. This marks the first time the original trio has reunited onscreen since the 2003 hit, which itself was a remake of the 1976 Disney classic.

