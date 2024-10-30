Why did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split? Their relationship break-up explained

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have broken up. Picture: Instagram/Channing Tatum/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split explained as the couple call it quits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum shocked fans when it was revealed they had split after three years together.

Despite recently working together on the film Blink Twice, and getting engaged in 2023, PEOPLE have reported that these two have sadly called it quits.

With the former couple set to appear in the film Alpha Gang together, many followers are keen to know why the dynamic duo have broken up and whether either of them have commented on their parting.

Why did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split? Here is everything we know about their surprise break up.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly called off their engagement. Picture: Getty

Why did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split?

It is currently unknown why Channing and Zoë split, however multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the pair have called off their engagement.

The publication reports that the two were last seen together on the 6th of October after they attended a play in New York City.

However the Batman actress has been spotted without her ring in recent weeks, leading to speculation regarding her relationship status.

Watch Channing Tatum speak about Zoë Kravitz here:

Channing Tatum wants people to stop asking him to take his shirt off, including his dentist!

However all appeared well between the lovebirds in September 2024, after Channing shared a sweet picture of himself and Zoë alongside the caption: "This little sweet. She So tired bro.

"Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know.

"Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go. #blinktwice"

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/Channing Tatum

The couple are yet to confirm their split, however fans of the acting duo took to X, formally known as Twitter, to express their upset at the break up.

One user wrote: "I was actually rooting for zoë and channing like omg this is sad"

Another said: "Channing and Zoe breaking up is weird they were just being loud about their relationship on Instagram"

While a third stated: "The news about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz breaking up just hours after it was announced that they’re casted in a movie together is wild"