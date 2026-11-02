Charley Webb facts: Age, TV shows, famous brother, children and dating history revealed

2 November 2026, 20:40

Charley Webb has been working in the TV industry since she was 15 years old
Charley Webb has been working in the TV industry since she was 15 years old. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who was actress Charley Webb married to? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know including her career in TV and theatre.

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Charley Webb is currently starring in new ITV drama Adultery where she plays Leah Kirkman, a woman who suspects her husband to be cheating.

Taking to our TV screens once again, fans of the successful actress will recognise her mostly from her time as Debbie Dingle in hit soap Emmerdale amongst other popular series she has also starred in.

Not one to flaunt her private life on social media, Charley is also a busy mum with a hectic social life which sees her hang around with pals including Rebel Wilson and Sheridan Smith.

Here's everything you need know about Charley Webb including her age, what happened with her ex-husband and her famous brother.

Charley Webb is currently starring in hit ITV drama Adultery
Charley Webb is currently starring in hit ITV drama Adultery. Picture: Getty

Who is Charley Webb?

Age: 38

From: Manchester

Instagram: @miss_charleywebb

Best known as Charley, her real and full name is actually Charlene Joanne Webb. She was born in Bury, Greater Manchester where she went to school.

Her mum, Helen Webb, sadly passed away in 2026 after her journey with Alzheimer's - a cause close to Charley's heart. She is one of three children, and is the younger sister of Jamie Lomas, Hollyoaks actor. They also have another sister called Cassie who is a makeup artist.

What TV shows has Charley Webb starred in?

Charley's career in acting started when she was just 15 years old when she landed her breaking role in Emmerdale as Debbie Dingle.

She joined the cast in 2002 and played the character for nearly 20 years, quitting in 2021. At the time she said: "That period of my life is always going to be so special to me."

Since then, she's also starred in Adultery, Better and McDonalds and Dodds.

Charley has also dabbled in theatre and starred in The Ladies Football Club in 2026 and Quiz.

What is Charley Webb's net worth?

It isn't clear what Charley's net worth has accumulated to over her career but estimates predict anywhere up to £1million.

Charley Webb was married to Matthew Wolfenden for 15 years
Charley Webb was married to Matthew Wolfenden for 15 years. Picture: Getty

Who is Charley Webb's ex-husband?

Charley met her former husband Matthew Wolfenden (who played David Metcalfe) on set of Emmerdale and in 2009, they announced their engagement. The couple officially married nine years later in 2018.

Charley and Matthew split after 15 years with the actor revealing it was her decision to end their marriage.

It's believed Charley is currently still single, having recently released a TikTok video saying she didn't want a husband.

Matthew has moved on with dance coach Heather Scott-Martin.

Does Charley Webb have children?

Charley is the proud mum of three boys whom she had with husband Matthew. Their eldest son is Buster, born in 2010, Bowie born in 2015 and Ace, 2019.

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