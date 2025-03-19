Charlotte Chilton breaks social media silence after Conor Maynard paternity test results

19 March 2025, 16:07 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 16:16

Charlotte Chilton has returned to social media following Conor Maynard's paternity test results
Charlotte Chilton has returned to social media following Conor Maynard's paternity test results. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Conor Maynard / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton has returned to social media for the first time since Conor Maynard claimed a paternity test revealed he was not her daughter's father.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlotte Chilton, 32, has ignored the revelation that Conor Maynard, also 32, is not the father of her baby girl, Penelope, despite months of The Traitors star claiming the contrary.

The mother-of-one returned to social media on Wednesday, March 19, posting on Instagram for the first time since former pop-star Conor claimed a paternity test had revealed he was not the father of her child.

The Traitors star, who appeared on the second series of the hit BBC reality TV show, appears to be ignoring the current scandal, however, as she simply posted a picture of baby Penelope.

Charlotte shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her little girl, adding the caption "those eyelashes," referring to Penelope's beautiful eyes.

Charlotte starred in the second series of The Traitors, and met Conor Maynard through winner Harry Clarke
Charlotte starred in the second series of The Traitors, and met Conor Maynard through winner Harry Clarke. Picture: BBC

This comes days after Conor Maynard took to social media to claim that a paternity test had taken place with Charlotte's legal representation present, and revealed that he was not the biological father of Penelope.

He shared a statement on Instagram which read: "Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton's baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative.

"Today I've received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end."

He went on to add: "All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news - there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best."

Charlotte Chilton ignored the latest revelation as she shared a picture of baby Penelope on social media
Charlotte Chilton ignored the latest revelation as she shared a picture of baby Penelope on social media. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Instagram

While pregnant and following the birth of Penelope, Charlotte remained constant in her claims that Conor was the father of her child, revealing that they had slept together the night of a Traitors wrap party after being introduced by winner of the series, Harry Clarke.

Charlotte first went public with the claims on her social media account before appearing on Loose Women and partaking in interviews with magazines.

Conor Maynard released this statement last week after taking a DNA test
Conor Maynard released this statement last week after taking a DNA test. Picture: Conor Maynard / Instagram

At the time, she claimed that she and Conor had stayed in touch following their night together, but that when she revealed she was pregnant, he "turned on her," telling her he was "not ready" to be a dad.

"We kept in touch, confided in each other and planned to meet up," she told the publication: "But after I told him I was pregnant that apparently decent man changed. He turned on me, I felt pressured into keeping his identity as the father a secret."

She went on: “He told me, ‘I’m not ready to be a dad. It’s nothing against you, Charlotte, but even if we’d been together three years, I would be the exact same. I do not want to have a child. That’s why I haven’t got a dog’."

