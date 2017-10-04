Stunning Wedding Pics! Charlotte Church Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony To Jonathan Powell

It's claimed the 31-year-old singer said "I Do" "under a tree" during a low-key ceremony in the grounds of her Welsh home.

Charlotte Church has secretly married her long-term partner Jonathan Powell after seven years together.

According to reports, the former opera singer decided to get hitched to her beau a low-key ceremony with just a few friends and family in her stomping ground of Cardiff.

Seriously happy people pic.twitter.com/zcZ56CERAA — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) 4 October 2017

It's claimed the 31-year-old singer said "I Do" "under a tree", and had a formal ceremony at St David’s Suite of Cardiff Register Office, where her mother Maria, 51, served as a witness at the official service.

The couple then had another ceremony during a blessing party in the grounds of their home afterwards.

A source told MailOnline: "Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards. They wanted to keep things low key and swore all the guests to secrecy as they married under a tree.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS IN CARDIFF CASTLE!!! pic.twitter.com/GHe14cBUzY — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 5, 2015

"Jonathan has been a great influence on Charlotte, she has calmed down a lot since she met him."

The happy news comes just a few months after the 'Crazy Chick' hitmaker - who has children Ruby, 10, and Dexter, eight, with former fiance Gavin Henson - tragically suffered a miscarriage.

A statement posted to her Twitter account in June read: "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Charlotte had announced she was pregnant with her third child as she performed on stage at Birmingham Pride in late May.

During the performance, Charlotte wore fishnet tights and a loose sparkly top that covered her baby bump.

And the 'Call My Name' hitmaker previously admitted she had wanted another child for some time.

She said: "I love the whole process of pregnancy and birth. 10 minutes after I had Ruby, I thought, 'F***ing loved that, I'll do it again.' Lush. Two home births, gorgeous."

Congrats Charlotte!