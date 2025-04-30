Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Here's where Biggs and Rebecca, Kieran and Amberley, Shaun and Tegan, Conor and Lucia, Steph and Andre, Liam and Olivia, Dan and Rebecca and Craig and Jazz are following their time in the retreat - and who is still together.

Amanda Holden and Paul C Brunson's new Netflix show 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' sees eight couples who split due to cheating or perceived infidelity enter a retreat in a bid to either fix their relationship or gain closure and leave as singletons.

This is where we meet exes Biggs and Rebecca, Kieran and Amberley, Shaun and Tegan, Conor and Lucia, Steph and Andre, Liam and Olivia, Dan and Rebecca and Craig and Jazz who all embark on a journey of self-discovery as they attempt to fix broken trust.

While couples such as Andre and Steph, Kieran and Amberley and Liam and Olivia committed to the process and left the series in a healthier and happier place, other couples only confirmed that their issues were to much to move past.

Throw in lies, deceit and even some couple-swapping, and 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' makes for some nail-biting viewing.

Are Biggs and Rebecca together now?

No, Biggs and Rebecca are not together now.

Biggs and Rebecca entered the retreat with a lot of unfinished business, which started back in 2020 when they first met during winter Love Island.

The couple were together for 18 months, however, lockdown and the distance between them ultimately caused them to split. After they broke up, Rebecca grew close to another former Love Island star, Michael Griffiths, and Biggs entered into a new relationship.

Biggs and his girlfriend split in 2023, just weeks before she gave birth to their son.

The exes entered the treat in a bid to find out whether they could move on from the past and rekindle a romance, or at least leave on more civil terms.

That hope got washed away, however, with the revelation that Biggs had been unfaithful to Rebecca when they were together, which went in-hand with Rebecca forming a connection with another man in the retreat - Jazz's ex Craig.

At the Final Reckoning, Rebecca revealed to the group that since leaving the retreat she and Craig had gone on a date and even slept together.

Biggs and Jazz, who knew nothing about this, were left hurt by the admission, but it was the contrasting stories from Craig and his ex-girlfriend which left the group speechless.

While Craig had told Rebecca he was no longer in contact with Jazz, his ex claimed that not only had they been in contact, but they had also slept together since leaving the retreat.

Are Kieran and Amberley together now?

Yes, Kieran and Amberley are still together now and planning a move to Manchester together.

When they entered the retreat, the pair were looking for answers of why their relationship ended - and who was unfaithful.

With the help of Paul, the couple worked through their issues and committed to giving their romance another go at the Final Reckoning. It wasn't all smooth sailing, however, as the couple still appear to have some trust issues.

After leaving the retreat, Kieran followed a few girls on social media, which Amberley struggled to accept and in turn caused an argument between them. They worked it out with the agreement that she block her ex-boyfriend, and he delete some of the girls from his social media.

While Amberley admitted she hasn't got 100% trust in Kieran, the pair are still going strong nine months after filming the Netflix series. The couple moved in together after filming wrapped and are now planning to buy a house and relocate to Manchester.

Are Shaun and Tegan together now?

No, Shaun and Tegan are no longer together. They were the first couple to leave the retreat.

Shaun and Tegan entered the retreat with a lot of issues, issues that they were unable to move on from, and ultimately saw any hope for their romance diminish on screen.

At the Final Reckoning, the pair came face-to-face again - and it was not pretty. After leaving the retreat, Shaun messaged Tegan saying that he hoped they could still be friends, and that he had to leave the show for himself.

Tegan branded this "selfish" and agreed with her ex that having no contact was the best for both of them, having got closure from the relationship.

Are Conor and Lucia together now?

No, Conor and Lucia are not together now.

Conor and Lucia had been together for four years when they entered the retreat, looking for answers to the problems in their relationship.

Instead of helping them grow closer, the retreat solidified the fact that they are not meant to be, with the pair leaving the series just before the end.

Conor admitted that "it wouldn't have worked" during the Final Reckoning, however, Lucia was more concerned about bringing up the fact that (after they left the retreat) he started following her friend on social media.

Are Steph and Andre together now?

Yes, Steph and Andre are still together now.

Steph and Andre hadn't seen one another for two years when they both entered the retreat, and despite his previous cheating, the pair were able to reconcile and work through their issues.

At the Final Reckoning, Steph said that they have "grown so much as a couple" and that she "trusts" him "with all her heart". Andre admitted that while he entered the retreat with the goal of "getting my Steph back", he never imagined that they would be together now.

Nine months after filming ended, Steph and Andre are still going strong; they live together and he even gave her a promise ring - with plans to propose very soon!

Are Liam and Olivia together now?

Yes, Liam and Olivia are still together now.

Liam and Olivia came face-to-face at the retreat following their split, after a turbulent 10 year on-off relationship.

During their time in the retreat, Liam finally admitted he had cheated but, despite trying to work through their issues, Olivia admitted at the Final Reckoning that she still had some concerns around their relationship.

Describing it as a "rollercoaster", Olivia said she was worried about how he would integrate back into her life with friends and family, and whether more stories of infidelity would come out.

While Liam took this time to apologise for his mistakes, he admitted that there could be other incidents with other women that come out of the woodwork as their relationship has been on and off for a decade. He only admitted, however, that he had explored connections with other women when they were broken up.

Nine months after filming wrapped on the series, Liam and Olivia are still together, and spending time with her loved ones together.

Are Dan and Rebecca C together now?

No, Dan and Rebecca C are no longer together.

Dan and Rebecca's issues came to the surface during the Final Reckoning, where she admitted that not only is Dan "not the one" for her, but that there is also "no friendship there".

Rebecca took this opportunity to reveal that she has started dating someone else, someone who she had dated before entering the retreat before the romance "fizzled". However, after leaving the retreat with a clear head about her relationship with Dan, she gave it another go and is now happy with this person.

While Dan gave her a hard time for moving on so fast, he also admitted that he had been dating since leaving the retreat.

Are Craig and Jazz together now?

No, Craig and Jazz are not together.

Craig and Jazz had one of the most explosive showdowns at the Final Reckoning, where it was revealed that he had been pursuing a romance with Rebecca, while also rekindling things with Jazz.

The pair were unable to move past their issues (which included Craig living a double life) and left the retreat as singletons. However, at the reunion, Jazz revealed that the pair had seen each other and slept together since they left, something he claims she was "lying" about.

Rebecca was also brought into this mess as she confirmed that Craig had told her he was no longer in contact with Jazz when they slept together.