Watch moment Cher announces the wrong winner at Grammys 2026

2 February 2026, 08:53 | Updated: 2 February 2026, 12:33

Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys
Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The 2026 Grammys saw Cher make a mistake when handing out an award to Kendrick Lamar and Sza for their song 'Luther'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cher, 79, caused a stir at the 2026 Grammys after announcing the wrong song title at the prestigious awards show.

The 'Believe' singer was set to reveal Record of the Year, which went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their track 'Luther'.

However this didn't go to plan when Cher went to reveal the winner, she exclaimed: "And the Grammy goes to....Oh! They told me it was gonna be on the prompter."

The star then realised the envelope she was holding contained the winning song title and artists, but this didn't go to plan either as Cher managed to say the wrong name.

Cher made an error on the Grammys stage
Cher made an error on the Grammys stage. Picture: Getty

Cher stated that the winner was Luther Vandross rather than the song title, 'Luther'.

Luckily Kendrick and SZA realised she meant their single and not Luther Vandross who died in 2005, and walked onto the stage to accept their award.

Yet this wasn't Cher's only mix-up on the night as the singer walked off stage before she even announced the winner of Record of the Year.

Watch Cher reveal the wrong name at the Grammys here:

Cher reveals wrong name at the Grammys

Despite this awkward moment, many fans took to social media to revel in the hilarity of the situation.

One user wrote: "I know Cher did not just say Luther Vandross"

Another added: "Cher was a mess. First she walked off, forgetting she had to present record of the year then she said Luther Vandross"

Whilst a third penned: "She's so lost poor Cher"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA picked up the gong
Kendrick Lamar and SZA picked up the gong. Picture: Getty

However it wasn't all bad news for Cher at the Grammys as the singer picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Accepting the gong, Cher said: "I knew what I wanted to be when I was five years old, and I was famous at 19, and had a top rated show in my twenties, actually.

"But it didn’t occur to me how rough my career was going to be and my life was going to be. And I’m not saying, ‘Oh, poor me,’ but whatever. I was either a loser or winning an Oscar. I’m sure a lot of you in the audience know what I’m talking about."

She went on to add: "The thing I want to tell you, the only thing I wanted you to take away with you, and I’ve been in this business. Never give up on your dream, no matter what happens. Live it, be it, and if it’s not happening now, it will happen soon. So that’s all I have to say. Thank you.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, cast, storyline and release date revealed

Home Alone is 30 years old

Home Alone cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

TV & Movies

Catherine O'Hara has passed away

Home Alone and Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara dies, aged 71

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been revealed in their first on-set images as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology

The Beatles first look - Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan transform into Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Emma Heming has given a heartfelt update on her husband, Bruce Willis, as he continues to face the challenges of frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis's wife Emma gives heartbreaking update on star's declining health

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist

Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

Love Island

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

TV & Movies

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by (L to R) Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996

Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Valentine's Voicenotes

Dedicate a Valentine's Day message for your partner on Heart Love! Get in touch

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Yamen Sanders from the USA series

Love Island All Stars Yamen Sanders - USA bombshell's age, job and what happened on his first series

Love Island

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa

Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

TV & Movies

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island