Watch moment Cher announces the wrong winner at Grammys 2026

Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The 2026 Grammys saw Cher make a mistake when handing out an award to Kendrick Lamar and Sza for their song 'Luther'.

Cher, 79, caused a stir at the 2026 Grammys after announcing the wrong song title at the prestigious awards show.

The 'Believe' singer was set to reveal Record of the Year, which went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their track 'Luther'.

However this didn't go to plan when Cher went to reveal the winner, she exclaimed: "And the Grammy goes to....Oh! They told me it was gonna be on the prompter."

The star then realised the envelope she was holding contained the winning song title and artists, but this didn't go to plan either as Cher managed to say the wrong name.

Cher made an error on the Grammys stage. Picture: Getty

Cher stated that the winner was Luther Vandross rather than the song title, 'Luther'.

Luckily Kendrick and SZA realised she meant their single and not Luther Vandross who died in 2005, and walked onto the stage to accept their award.

Yet this wasn't Cher's only mix-up on the night as the singer walked off stage before she even announced the winner of Record of the Year.

Watch Cher reveal the wrong name at the Grammys here:

Cher reveals wrong name at the Grammys

Despite this awkward moment, many fans took to social media to revel in the hilarity of the situation.

One user wrote: "I know Cher did not just say Luther Vandross"

Another added: "Cher was a mess. First she walked off, forgetting she had to present record of the year then she said Luther Vandross"

Whilst a third penned: "She's so lost poor Cher"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA picked up the gong. Picture: Getty

However it wasn't all bad news for Cher at the Grammys as the singer picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Accepting the gong, Cher said: "I knew what I wanted to be when I was five years old, and I was famous at 19, and had a top rated show in my twenties, actually.

"But it didn’t occur to me how rough my career was going to be and my life was going to be. And I’m not saying, ‘Oh, poor me,’ but whatever. I was either a loser or winning an Oscar. I’m sure a lot of you in the audience know what I’m talking about."

She went on to add: "The thing I want to tell you, the only thing I wanted you to take away with you, and I’ve been in this business. Never give up on your dream, no matter what happens. Live it, be it, and if it’s not happening now, it will happen soon. So that’s all I have to say. Thank you.”