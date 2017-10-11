Has Cheryl Has Just Given Her BIGGEST Engagement Hint Yet?

Cheryl has sparked yet more speculation that she and Liam are set to marry.

Cheryl and Liam are the proud parents to Bear Payne after welcoming their child six months ago, and now it looks like they could be ready to take their relationship to the next level as it's claimed an engagement is on the horizon.

The former Girls Aloud star was spotted flashing a golden band on her wedding finger in Paris last week, amid claims her beau, 24, gifted it to her as a 'pre-engagement promise ring'.

Cheryl had touched down in the French capital ahead of her appearance on the runway for L'Orèal looking chic wearing a black fur coat and dark sunglasses, but the glittering ring on her finger didn't go a miss with eagle-eyed photographers.

If it is indeed an engagement ring, the unusual design would make a stark contrast to previous rings gifted to her by ex-husbands Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

A source told Heat Magazine that the ring for perfect for Cheryl, who has put her 'blingy' WAG days behind her.

They said: "Liam gave her a ring. It's exactly the kind of simple design Cheryl would want. It's not an engagement ring but when they do take that step, it would be her perfect under-the-radar proposal. She's not materialistic anymore, her blingy WAG days are over."

Cheryl's rings in the past have been enviable in size to say the least.

England footballer Ashely Cole splashed out on a giant yellow princess cut diamond which was slated to be around £160,000, while her second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini popped the question with a gobsmacking £275,000 emerald-cut sparkler with trapezoid diamonds each side.

Boy is she a lucky girl!



