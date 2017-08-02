Cheryl Drops Hint About Comeback As She Returns To Work After Maternity Leave

The nation's sweetheart appears to be in good health six months after giving birth to baby Bear as she works on a brand new photoshoot.

She's kept a low profile since giving welcoming her first son, Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne but Cheryl confirmed everything is business as usual as she gets stuck into a brand new photoshoot.

The 'Call My Name' hitmaker was seen in public for the first time in six months as she glammed up for Loréal's latest campaign.

Cheryl has had a long-running relationship with the brand, having fronted a string of their advertising campaigns, with the most recent back in February when she posed with her baby bump.

Now, following the birth of son Bear in March, the brunette beauty is back at work with the beauty brand once again.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cheryl shared a glamorous behind-the-scenes photo with the simple caption: “Back at work.”

Of course, the candid snap sent her followers into meltdown and the image was liked by boyfriend Liam Payne and thousands more fans in just minutes.

Cheryl's latest picture is only one out of a handful of images she's shared on social media over the last six months – and one of the very few images where her face isn’t obscured by a filter.

Meanwhile, Cheryl's former bandmate Sarah Harding entered the Celebrity Big Brother House on Tuesday night.