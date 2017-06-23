Cheryl's Top Workout Plan To Shift "Baby Weight" Has Been Revealed

The former Girls Aloud star is reportedly keen to get back into shape following the birth of her son Bear.

Cheryl has hired the help of a top personal trainer to get her body looking its best after giving birth to her son Bear.

The 33-year-old singer has reportedly enlisted the help of Shane Collins to whip her into shape, and it's thought that boxing lessons have been among her favourite workouts.

A source told Closer magazine: "Cheryl didn’t want to have people staring at her in the gym or at classes, so Shane goes to her house."

It's not just her exercise regime that has stepped up a gear either, as it's claimed that she is on a strict diet too with sugar being ditched after craving the ice-cream during her pregnancy.

"Cheryl has been on a sugar-free plan, which has helped her enormously and has managed to wean herself off the chocolate and ice-cream treats during her pregnancy," added the source.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne has praised his girlfriend Cheryl for her natural maternal skills as he revealed she is settling into motherhood just swimmingly.

The couple, welcomed their little boy Bear Grey Payne, two months ago and the One Direction star claims Cheryl was born to be a mum.

Liam came into Heart to promote his brand new single "Strip That Down" as he makes his mark on the world as a solo star, and talk soon turned to his family life.

"It’s going great I can’t express enough how much of a great mother my missus is, she’s unbelievable, she’s a force to be reckoned with!" Liam told Heart.co.uk.

Speaking on their arrangements when it comes to those dreaded night feeds, Liam claims that Cheryl is always ready to get stuck in despite his attempts at doing his fair share.

He explained: "We started doing a rota for night feeds, where I would go and do a night feed first and then and she’d do one and then we’d swap but she will always wake up anyway.

"I think as a woman you are internally connected to your child, you will always wake up if your child stirs in the night. She won’t leave me alone with the child for more than five minutes, she’s always next to me saying “do it like this”.

The couple might have the world at their feet when it comes to finances, but the 23-year-old insists they opted out of having a nanny as Cheryl wanted to be as hands-on as possible.

He gushed: "She’s been great she hasn’t had any help or anything. I was thinking she’ll want nannies, she hasn’t asked for anything! She’s just got on with it and been a mum."

Meanwhile, Cheryl has broken her two-month silence on social media to keep her fans updated about how she's been adapting to motherhood.

She made a much-welcomed return to social media to help promote her boyfriend's new single.

The singer was soon met with an influx of comments and questions from her 6.29 million followers and she carefully selected a few to respond to.

"We're all doing great thank you," she wrote. "He's amazing."

Liam and Cheryl infamously took five weeks before naming their newborn son, and it's safe to say they divided opinion when they decided to call their little boy Bear.

The unusual moniker gained ridicule and the internet soon became flooded with various memes poking fun at the power couple's odd choice of name.

Speaking about the grizzly name, the former One Direction star has reportedly admitted his son's moniker wasn't his first choice, but Cheryl was pretty keen on having a unique name.

A fan who saw Liam at a meet and greet in Chicago revealed: "He said that he’s really into traditional names and Cheryl is really into outlandish names but he didn’t even fight about it because Cheryl was the one doing all the work."

The young singer also gushed about who the baby looks like, and insisted that Bear takes after his handsome looks.

Another fan summed it up by saying: "‘Liam also said Bear was a mini version of him with Cheryl’s eyes."

It was reported that Cheryl and Liam took five weeks to name their child because they wanted to become familiar with their baby boy before deciding on a moniker.

A source told The Sun: "They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding..."

"They didn't have the name Bear before the birth. But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him."

The couple are reportedly really taking to family life and are overjoyed with the first addition to their family.The source also said the couple are "truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together".