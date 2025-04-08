Chesney Hawkes facts: Singer's age, net worth, wife, children and famous father revealed

Chesney Hawkes private life has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/@chesneyhawkesofficial/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Chesney Hawkes, who are his wife and children, what is his net worth and who is his famous dad Chip?

Chesney Hawkes has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and fans are keen to learn all they can about 'The Only and Only' singer.

After rising to fame in the 1990s as a teenage heartthrob, Chesney has managed to carve out a successful media career, appearing on various TV shows over the years.

Now as we watch him mingle with his fellow housemates such as Mickey Rourke, Patsy Palmer, Michael Fabricant and Ella Rae Wise, we've taken a look at Chesney's life away from the spotlight.

Here is everything you need to know about Chesney Hawkes including his age, wife, children, net worth, songs and famous father.

Chesney Hawkes is taking part in CBB 2025. Picture: ITV

How old is Chesney Hawkes?

Chesney was born on September 22nd 1971 and celebrated his 53rd birthday in 2024.

The star's singing career began at the age of 19 when he released his hit song 'The One and Only' which was used in the soundtrack for the film Buddy's Song.

What is Chesney Hawkes net worth?

Chesney is said to be worth a whopping $10million according to Celebrity Net Worth. As well as his music career, Chesney has also taken part in TV shows such as Hollyoaks, Celebrity MasterChef and The Games which will have added to his impressive bank balance.

Chesney Hawkes continues to perform. Picture: Getty

Who is Chesney Hawkes wife?

Chesney is married to Kristina Hawkes, with the pair tying the knot in 1997 after meeting in a pub in 1995.

Speaking about his wife, Chesney told The Guardian: "She had no idea who I was when we met and she keeps me on a level emotionally. Also financially, because, when we met, I was very much in a hole. Then she came along. Her father was a banker and she is very, very good with money. So she was like: ‘OK, let’s restructure you here.'"

Who are Chesney Hawkes children?

Chesney and his wife Kristina share three children together Casey, Jesse, and Indi, with his youngest child following his father's footsteps into the music world.

Speaking on Lorraine in 2024, Chesney said of Indi: "My boy, he's just finished two years at the Brit school and he is an incredible guitar player and he is way better than I ever was and he is now my lead guitar player and he comes on the road with me.

"It's one of my favourite things in life right now to look over on stage and see my boy with his foot on the monitor and throwing guitar shapes and as long as he deems me worthy he is welcome on my stage."

Chesney Hawkes and his wife Kristina Hawkes share three children together. Picture: Instagram/@chesneyhawkesofficial

Who is Chesey Hawkes father?

Chesney's famous dad is 'Chip' Hawkes, who was a member of the Tremeloes. The band had hits in the 1960s including 'Here Comes My Baby', 'Silence Is Golden' and 'Even the Bad Times are Good'.

Married to Chesney's mum Carol, these two had some wild parties whilst 'The Only and Only' singer was growing up, with Chesney revealing: "My parents were like rock’n’roll hippies, with my mum always in really short skirts; my dad still has long hair.

"They would throw parties all the time and when we’d get up for school, we’d have to step over one or two musicians to get to our cornflakes."

Chip Hawkes his wife Carol Dilworth and son Chesney Hawkes in 1972. Picture: Getty

Chesney Hawkes songs

Although he is best known for 'The One and Only', Chesney has released other music over the years, including:

'I'm a Man Not a Boy'

'Secrets of the Heart'

'What's Wrong with This Picture?'

'Stay Away Baby Jane'

'Another Fine Mess'

