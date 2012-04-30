A child changes your life, says Hugh Grant

The actor opens up about his joy of being a father and recommends having children

He's been a staunch bachelor for years, claiming being a father wasn't for him, but it seems Hugh Grant has changed his mind.

The English actor became a dad for the first time last September, when his brief romance with Chinese model Tinglan Hong produced a baby daughter, Tabitha.

"It's surprising that everyone was right all these year" said Grant in an interview with US TV personality Ellen DeGeneres

"(People were) saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life.' And, you're thinking, 'Oh, shut-up!' And now that I have (a child), it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some"

The 51-year-old star of 'Love Actually' also revealed that his daughter has a Chinese name too, Jingxi.

"It's very nice" Grant explained "I can't pretend it wasn't a little bit of a surprise but, it's a very nice surprise. In fact, the baby's name in Chinese - because the mother is Chinese - means 'happy surprise'".



Seven-months old Tabitha was christened last weekend in a small English village, said to be close to where Grant's ex, Elizabeth Hurley lives.

The actor hinted that it was in fact Hurley who pushed for the baby girl to be christened.

"One of my ex-girlfriends is extremely bossy and she called me and said, 'You are having a christening.' And I said, 'I don't think so?'" said Hugh Grant "she said, 'No, it's happening, I am her godmother,'" he recently said. "And so the next thing, we were down in a charming little country church with my daughter being christened."

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley were together from 1987 to 2000 and the new dad is godfather to Hurley's son Damian.