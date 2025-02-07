Chiwetel Ejiofor facts: Actor's age, movies, wife and kids revealed

7 February 2025, 09:27

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a celebrated British actor.
Chiwetel Ejiofor is a celebrated British actor. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Here is everything you need to know about actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, from his age and career to his under-the-radar family life.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a BAFTA award-winning actor with a celebrated body of work.

The British star has serious range with a list of impressive credits that span across famous Disney adaptations, iconic love stories and hard-hitting historical blockbusters.

Romcom fans are sure to melt over his portrayal of love interest Mr Wallaker in the 2025 flick Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, but who is Chiwetel in real life?

Here, we take a closer look at the London-born thespian's glittering career, his romantic relationships and sweet family life.

Chiwetel Ejiofer plays teacher Mr Wallaker in the latest Bridget Jones movie.
Chiwetel Ejiofer plays teacher Mr Wallaker in the latest Bridget Jones movie. Picture: Alamy

How old is Chiwetel Ejiofor and where was he born?

Chiwetel Ejiofer was born in Forest Gate, London, on 10th July 1977.

He celebrated his 47th birthday in 2024.

Is Chiwetel Ejiofor married?

The Hollywood actor tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

He's allegedly had relationships with a string of celebrities, including Skyfall actress Naomie Harris, The Good Doctor star Sari Mercer and model Frances Aaternir.

It's not clear whether Chiwetel has ever been married but it has been reported he began dating partner Sacha Bertagnon in 2021.

Speaking of their relationship to The Guardian, he confessed she was the "greatest love of his life" and love to him was "as vital as breathing".

The actor has reportedly welcomed a child with girlfriend Sacha Bertagnon.
The actor has reportedly welcomed a child with girlfriend Sacha Bertagnon. Picture: Instagram

Does Chiwetel Ejiofor have children?

His family life is as mysterious as his dating life, but reports have suggested the 12 Years A Slave actor may have secretly welcomed a daughter with Sacha.

Chiwetel was pictured with his partner and a little girl during what looked like a family trip to New York, which led to speculation the couple had brought a baby into the world.

Sacha also shared a photo of herself with the toddler, writing on Instagram: "Exploring the world with my mini me gives me the best feeling ever. It keeps me so [grounded] and makes me appreciate all the little things to another new level I had forgotten about."

Chiwetel Ejiofor starred as Keira Knightley's husband in Love Actually.
Chiwetel Ejiofor starred as Keira Knightley's husband in Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

What movies has Chiwetel Ejiofor been in?

Chiwetel Ejiofor's talent was spotted at a young age.

At just 13 years old he was awarded a scholarship to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, which set him up for a sterling career in acting, writing and directing.

His film debut came in 1997 when he featured in Steven Spielberg's Amistad, and just a few years later he was voted Outstanding Newcomer at the London Evening Standard Awards for his performance in a play called Blue/Orange.

The movie jobs kept coming with roles in Dirty Pretty Things (2003), Love Actually (2003), She Hate Me (2004), Melinda and Melinda (2005), Four Brothers (2005) and Serenity (2005).

His impressive body of work includes award-winning movie 12 Years a Slave.
His impressive body of work includes award-winning movie 12 Years a Slave. Picture: Alamy

Chiwetel bagged a BAFTA for his performance as 'Lola' in Kinky Boots (2006) and was nominated for another the same year.

Widely acknowledged as his most famous acting job, he played Solomon Northrup – the lead character in the critically-acclaimed movie 12 Years a Slave (2013). The film won a slew of awards and Chiwetel was nominated for Best Actor. He was also nominated twice that year for a Golden Globe award.

Since, he's played Scar in The Lion King (2019) and has voiced other animated characters in Sherlock Gnomes (2018) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

Following a string of directing jobs, Chiwetel took on the part of Mr Wallaker in the latest instalment of the Bridget Jones series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025).

He played a hunky teacher who worked at Bridget's (Renée Zellweger) children's school, going up against rival love interest Roxster (Leo Woodall) for the single mum's affections.

