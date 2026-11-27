Chloe Burrows reveals dad stopped speaking to her after she joined Love Island

Chloe Burrows has opened up about the dramatic reaction her father had when she decided to join Love Island, revealing he refused to speak to her for months. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Love Island star told I'm A Celeb co-star Jack Skipper her dad refused to speak to her for months after she joined the ITV2 dating show in 2021.

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Chloe Burrows has opened up about the dramatic reaction her father had when she decided to join Love Island, revealing he refused to speak to her for months.

The reality star, 31, made the confession during the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, where she was chatting to fellow campmate Jack Skipper about her journey to fame.

Chloe, who found fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2021, admitted she hadn't told her family she had applied for the programme and only broke the news once she had secured a place in the villa.

Asked by Jack whether she had discussed her application with her relatives, she replied: "No. I just told them when I got it. My dad was so cross."

Chloe, who found fame on the ITV2 dating show in 2021, admitted she hadn't told her family she had applied for the programme and only broke the news once she had secured a place in the villa. Picture: ITV

"He didn't talk to me for a while and then he came around and was like 'I forgive you'," she told comedian Jack Skipper (pictured). Picture: ITV

The revelation left Jack surprised, with the comedian asking: "Was he?!" Chloe went on to explain that her father had struggled to accept her decision, eventually returning to speak to her after an extended period of silence.

"He didn't talk to me for a while and then he came around and was like 'I forgive you'," she recalled, adding that she had questioned what there was to forgive.

The conversation then turned to whether her father was now supportive of her career.

Chloe was a contestant on Love Island in 2021 (pictured). Picture: ITV

According to the star, her father had been calling her every day in the run-up to I'm A Celebrity, checking whether she felt prepared for the experience and encouraging her to be brave. Chloe joked that she had to tell him to stop putting so much pressure on her.

Chloe previously spoke candidly about her experience on the show, including her relationship with then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran (pictured in 2021). Picture: Getty

Jack reflected on how much parents' opinions can influence decisions, telling his campmate: "It's mad how much you think about what your parents think about what you're doing."

While her father initially struggled with her television ambitions, Chloe revealed that her mother had been much more enthusiastic. "My mum like loves it though," she said, suggesting that she believed her mother would have enjoyed being famous herself when she was younger.

Jack then shared a joke about his own family, quipping that his mother was always keen to take credit for his success.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chloe reflected on just how unexpectedly her career had developed. Speaking directly to the camera, she admitted that her ambitions had once been considerably more modest.

"I always dreamt big, but big for me was getting a job, moving to London," she said. "Only my wildest dreams that I would be where I am today. It's a fever dream."

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