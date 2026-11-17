Chloe Burrows facts: Age, where she's from, parents, and boyfriend revealed

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has headed into the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2026. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

I'm A Celebrity 2026 has welcomed Chloe Burrows to the jungle but who is she? Here's all the facts including who she was with on Love Island and her net worth.

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Chloe Burrows is a regular on the reality TV scene but she's taking on her biggest challenge yet in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Joining the likes of Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, Ade Adepitan and more, the influencer and TV personality admitted she was "scared of everything" but the experience would be the "best thing ever".

But while I'm A Celeb will definitely boost Chloe's profile, she actually began her rise to fame in 2021 when she appeared on season seven of Love Island.

Here's everything you need to know about Chloe from her age, TV shows she's been on, her net worth and her family and boyfriend.

Who is Chloe Burrows?

Age: 31 (born on 26 September)

From: Bicester, Oxfordshire

Instagram: @chloeburrows

Chloe is a showbiz personality who has been a regular on the reality TV scene as well as a podcast host and influencer.

She grew up in Oxfordshire with her parents Louisa and her father (whose name has remained out of the spotlight). She has a sister called Bridey and a younger brother called Max.

Despite growing up in Oxfordshire, Chloe now lives in Essex with her best friend Millie Court who she met on Love Island.

How did Chloe Burrows become famous and what TV shows has she been on?

Chloe entered the Love Island villa in 2021 as a bombshell and her career has skyrocketed since then. She ended up coming second on the show with then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

Following her villa fame, she has appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Scared of the Dark and even made her own documentary, Love in the Limelight.

When she's not filming for a TV series's she's recording her successful podcast, Chloe Vs The World.

Chloe Burrows has appeared on a number of reality TV shows and hosts a successful podcast. Picture: Getty

What is Chloe Burrows's net worth?

Thanks to her TV work and social media deals, Chloe has accumulated an estimated net worth of around £1.5million.

It's also rumoured she was paid around £75,000 for her stint on I'm A Celebrity.

Who is Chloe Burrows's boyfriend?

Chloe is currently in a relationship with partner Ruben Moreira who she likes to keep out of the spotlight as much as she can.

From Wales, Ruben is said to own his own building company and prefers to keep out of the reality spotlight.

The couple first met following her time on Love Island as he is close friends with Liam Reardon, her best friend Millie's ex-boyfriend. They generally ran in the same social circle and in February 2025 she confirmed she was dating.

Chloe and Ruben then soft launched their romance on social media in May 2025 and now shares some snippets from their time together.

On Jamie Laing's podcast last year, she admitted she was "really, really" in love and praised him for his understanding and kindness towards her.

Chloe Burrows has been in a relationship with Ruben since 2025. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Who was Chloe Burrows with on Love Island?

Chloe left the Love Island villa with boyfriend Toby and the pair were in a relationship for just over a year, even moving in together.

The couple split in October 2022, confirming they had grown apart, however, rumours of cheating have surrounded their break-up ever since.

Toby hinted on Love Island All Stars he lost trust in her following a "big incident" but she denies all cheating allegations.

She also hit back on her podcast and said: "Any boy that I have been with that has gone on holiday has cheated on me. Something about different water means different morals."

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