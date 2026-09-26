Chris Appleton facts: Age, partner, children and glitzy celebrity friendship circle revealed

Chris Appleton is used to being behind the scenes, creating glossy hair looks for some of the biggest names in showbiz. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

How old is hairdresser Chris Appleton and how did he become so famous? Here's everything you need to know including his net worth and who his ex-wife is.

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Chris Appleton is used to being behind the scenes, creating glossy hair looks for some of the biggest names in showbiz.

But the celebrity hairstylist has become a star in his own right, thanks to his famous clients, A-list friendship circle and high-profile love life.

Now, entering into the world of reality TV, Chris is putting himself firmly in the spotlight. Here's everything you need to know from his age, height and children to his famous friends and relationship history.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is one of Hollywood's most famous hairstylists. Picture: Getty

Who is Chris Appleton and how did he get famous?

Age: 43 (Born June 14, 1983)

From: Leicester, England

Instagram: @chrisappleton1

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is one of Hollywood's most famous celebrity hairstylists, with an A-list client list that includes Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

He started doing hair as a child and got his first salon job aged just 13. After building a career in the UK, he moved to London and began working with celebrities, including Rita Ora.

His career took off internationally after Jennifer Lopez became a client, eventually leading him to Los Angeles and some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Chris is now also known for his work as a creative director for haircare brand Color Wow and for his television appearances and social media presence.

How tall is Chris Appleton?

Nice and tall, Chris is 6ft 3inches. That's around 1.9m in height.

Does Chris Appleton have a partner?

Chris was previously married to actor Lukas Gage, best known for The White Lotus and You.

The pair became engaged and married in Las Vegas in April 2023, with Kim Kardashian officiating the ceremony. Their marriage lasted around six months and their divorce was finalised in June 2024.

Before his relationship with Lukas, Chris was in a long-term relationship with Katie Katon. Chris has spoken publicly about coming out as gay at the age of 26, and is currently understood to be single.

Does Chris Appleton have children?

Chris is dad to two adult children, Billy Appleton and Kitty-Blu Appleton, whom he shares with his former partner Katie.

Billy was born in 2002 and Kitty-Blu was born in 2004.

Chris became a father at 19 and has spoken about how important his relationship with his children is to him.

Both have spent time in Los Angeles and have appeared on their dad's social media over the years.

Chris Appleton is dad to two adult children, Billy Appleton and Kitty-Blu Appleton . Picture: Getty

Who are Chris Appleton's famous friends?

Chris has built up an enviable celebrity friendship circle through his work as a Hollywood hairstylist.

Kim Kardashian: Chris is particularly close to Kim, who is both his longtime client and friend. She officiated his wedding to Lukas Gage in Las Vegas in 2023 and has continued to support him personally.

Kim has reportedly been hoping to attend Strictly Come Dancing to watch Chris compete in 2026.

Jennifer Lopez: J-Lo was one of the clients who helped take Chris's career to the next level. After working with her, his profile grew rapidly in Hollywood.

Ariana Grande: Chris has worked extensively with Ariana and is responsible for some of the singer's best-known hairstyles.

Katy Perry: Katy is another major name on his celebrity client list, alongside stars including Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa.

Shania Twain: When Chris married Lukas Gage, Shania Twain performed at their Las Vegas wedding, adding another huge name to the guest list.

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