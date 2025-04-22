Sir Chris Hoy issues health update amid terminal cancer battle: 'I'm doing well'

22 April 2025, 16:57

Sir Chris Hoy explained how he was coping post-chemo.
Sir Chris Hoy explained how he was coping post-chemo. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Olympic athlete Sir Chris Hoy revealed he has been able to 'get fitter' since finishing chemotherapy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Chris Hoy has shared a positive update on his health, revealing to fans that he is "doing well" despite battling terminal prostate cancer.

The Olympic cyclist, 49, was diagnosed with stage four cancer in September 2023 but explained in a new interview that he was working on his physical fitness and was "improving".

Although the deadly disease will never go away, the British athlete, who was initially given just two to four years to live, said he had been working on his wellbeing following his latest round of chemotherapy.

Opening up about his mission to find some hope in the process, he confessed he had asked a friend to find out the longest someone had ever survived after a stage four diagnosis.

The athlete has been diagnosed with deadly prostate cancer.
The athlete has been diagnosed with deadly prostate cancer. Picture: Instagram

On learning it was over 20 years, he told The Times: "I’m not saying that I’m going to be that person, but once you know something is possible, it’s a way of finding your own hope."

Chris, whose wife Lady Sarra Hoy is living with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, admitted he struggled to face his future when he first received the news it was stage four.

Chris Hoy has been married to wife Sarra Hoy since 2010.
Chris Hoy has been married to wife Sarra Hoy since 2010. Picture: Getty

"It takes away all the hope, because if you’ve got stage one, two or three there’s always hope that actually you can beat this.

"With stage one, two, three, there’s a possibility you can be cured completely. Stage four, you can’t.

"Stage four essentially means you’re never going to get rid of it. It will always come back at some point; it is a terminal diagnosis."

He revealed last year he was undergoing cold cap therapy.
He revealed last year he was undergoing cold cap therapy. Picture: BBC

The father-of-two, who shares son Callum, 11, and daughter Chloe, 7, with partner Sarra, first announced to the public he was undergoing cancer treatment in February 2024.

Fast forward to October that year and he revealed it was terminal, which sparked a huge outpouring of emotion from family, friends and fans.

After Chris himself learned that his cancer had spread, the 11-time world champion cyclist decided to focus on something he could control to a degree – improving his overall fitness.

He told the paper: "I’ve been able to get fitter in the last 18 months; post-chemo I’ve been able to improve."

The British cyclist won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
The British cyclist won gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Cancer has taught me to try to not worry about the future.

"When you feel fear or stress, it’s all about trying to predict the future, and you may be wasting time worrying about the wrong thing entirely and it’s only going to spoil your life at the moment.

"I’m not lying when I say I’m doing well."

