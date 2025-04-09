Chris Hughes facts: Love Island star's age, girlfriend and career revealed

9 April 2025, 12:36 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 13:17

Chris Hughes is taking part in CBB
Chris Hughes is taking part in CBB. Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Chris Hughes, does he have a girlfriend and when was he in Love Island?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Hughes has swapped the Love Island villa for the Celebrity Big Brother house as he takes part in the series alongside Ella Rae Wise, JoJo Siwa, Mickey Rourke and Michael Fabricant.

After leaving Love Island, Chris has gone on to carve out a successful media career working with ITV Racing and Channel 4 on Don't Look Down.

Now as he takes part in CBB 2025, fans are keen to learn more about the TV star's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Chris Hughes including his age, relationship status, past girlfriends and career.

Chris Hughes has entered the CBB house
Chris Hughes has entered the CBB house. Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

How old is Chris Hughes?

Chris was born on December 22nd 1992 and celebrated his 32nd birthday in 2024.

He was born in Gloucestershire to Paul and Valerie Hughes and has one brother Ben and four half brothers.

When was Chris Hughes in Love Island?

Chris took part in the third season of Love Island in 2017 and left the show with girlfriend Olivia Attwood, however their relationship didn't last and the pair split shortly after exiting the series.

Speaking about their break-up to the MailOnline, Olivia said: "You meet on this show and things are very different in the real world. You think 'oh s*** do we actually have stuff in common? It wasn't meant to be."

Chris Hughes left Love Island with ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood. Pictured in 2018
Chris Hughes left Love Island with ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood. Pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

Is Chris Hughes single?

Yes! As of 2025 Chris doesn't appear to be in a relationship after ending his high-profile partnerships in recent years.

After dating Olivia, Chris embarked on a relationship with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, with the pair dating from 2019-2020.

He then went on to date professional golfer Annabel Dimmock from 2021-2022, but has not revealed if he has been in a relationship with anyone else since.

