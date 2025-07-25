Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession

25 July 2025, 12:51

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

By Hope Wilson

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to be taking their relationship to the next level.

Chris Hughes, 32, has revealed his family plans with girlfriend JoJo Siwa, 22, weeks after previously hinting the pair could be getting married soon.

Despite the couple only meeting a few months ago on Celebrity Big Brother, the Love Island legend has stated he and the Dance Moms star are "totally in love" and have spoken about having kids in the future, even discussing baby names.

During an interview with US Weekly, the 32-year-old candidly revealed his marriage and children plans with JoJo, saying: "We genuinely speak to each other about this, I would be lying if I said we didn't."

He continued: "When you're besotted with each other and in love with someone I think it's fun to look forward to those things."

Chris Hughes has spoken about marriage plans with JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes has spoken about marriage plans with JoJo Siwa . Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

Chris added: "Of course I want to get married to her, I would never shy away from that. And one day I want to have children.

"We both come from extremely loving families and very wholesome families who care for you so it would be nice to reciprocate that going forward.

"One day I'd love to have children, it would be an absolute dream for sure."

He also revealed his feelings on baby names JoJo had suggested, including calling their kids Freddy, Eddy and Teddy, telling E! News: "I don't know about those names. I have names that I like. I'm still kind of undecided on them."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

This isn't the first time Chris has gushed about marrying his girlfriend, telling the Daily Mail: "One day, I am a proper family man so one day! Yeah 100% that's the fairytale right? She is my princess, she is a good one."

The 32-year-old first opened up about marriage plans during an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, in which Chris disclosed: "Meeting Joelle gave me this magical feeling. She is the most precious person. I'm obsessed with her. I'd do anything for her."

He continued: "I do see a forever here. I'd love to marry her. I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day."

JoJo and Chris have discussed baby names
JoJo and Chris have discussed baby names. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

JoJo has also spoken about her connection with Chris, telling TMZ: "He is my favourite person in the world … It’s beautiful, it kind of radiates. He’s my favorite person and I am very grateful and very happy."

She added: "I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing. When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy. When I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa met on Celebrity Big Brother
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa met on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

JoJo and Chris met in early 2025 on Celebrity Big Brother which saw their romantic connection grow, despite the singer being in a relationship with partner Kath Ebbs at the time.

After dumping Kath mere hours after leaving the CBB house, JoJo began spending more time with Chris and their bond has gone from strength to strength, with the par confirming their relationship status a few months later.

