Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to 'confirm' romance with loved-up pictures

21 May 2025, 11:13 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 11:21

Is this confirmation JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are together?
Picture: Chris Hughes / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa were reunited when the Love Island star flew to the US to celebrate his Celebrity Big Brother housemate's 22nd birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to have confirmed their romance after the reality star shared a series of affectionate photos on Instagram, just months after the pair met on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 32-year-old former Love Island star recently travelled to the U.S. to celebrate JoJo’s 22nd birthday, and documented the trip with a carousel of cosy snapshots. In the images, the pair can be seen cuddling on a sofa, JoJo sitting on Chris’ lap at a restaurant, and even spending time with JoJo’s mother. Chris captioned the post: “The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.”

The post prompted a wave of supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Megan McKenna wrote, “Erm. Obsessed with you both,” while Vicky Pattison added, “You look so happy 🥹.” Celebrity Big Brother housemate Donna Preston also shared her excitement, writing: “Love this.”

JoJo followed up by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her Instagram stories — a photo of her giving Chris a back massage, captioned: “Still getting 67 daily back rubs and scratches.” She also reflected on the visit, saying her "heart was overflowing."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa were reunited when the Love Island star flew to the US to celebrate his Celebrity Big Brother housemate's 22nd birthday
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa were reunited when the Love Island star flew to the US to celebrate his Celebrity Big Brother housemate's 22nd birthday. Picture: Chris Hughes / Instagram

The pair first met inside the Celebrity Big Brother house, where their close bond quickly drew attention. At the time, they insisted they were just friends. However, speculation intensified after JoJo ended her relationship with Kath Ebbs at the show's wrap party.

Now, with their relationship seemingly moving beyond friendship, fans are eagerly watching to see where this unexpected connection leads.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to have confirmed their romance
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to have confirmed their romance. Picture: Chris Hughes / Instagram

This comes after the Celebrity Big Brother stars made their first television appearance together on Monday, April 28, joining This Morning to address growing speculation surrounding the nature of their relationship. During the interview, JoJo also spoke candidly about her recent breakup with partner Kath Ebbs.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley pressed the pair on whether their close bond could evolve into something more. While both initially maintained that their relationship is purely platonic, JoJo's response left the door open for a potential romance in the future.

“Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together,” Siwa said. “Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything, but I am really grateful for our dynamic that we have, the bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do.”

Her remarks, while emphasising friendship, appeared to hint at the possibility of a deeper connection, further fuelling speculation among fans.

