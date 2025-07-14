Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

14 July 2025, 12:22

Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/TikTok/JoJo Siwa

By Hope Wilson

CBB stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have opened up about their relationship and wedding plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Hughes, 32, has revealed his engagement plans with girlfriend JoJo Siwa, 22, after meeting earlier this year on Celebrity Big Brother.

With pregnancy rumours surrounding the couple, the Love Island legend opened up about his relationship with the Dance Moms star, claiming that the pair may be getting married very soon.

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Chris began: "Meeting Joelle gave me this magical feeling. She is the most precious person. I'm obsessed with her. I'd do anything for her."

He continued: "I do see a forever here. I'd love to marry her. I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have spoken about their relationship
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have spoken about their relationship. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

JoJo has also spoken about her connection with Chris, telling TMZ: "He is my favourite person in the world … It’s beautiful, it kind of radiates. He’s my favorite person and I am very grateful and very happy."

She added: "I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing. When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy. When I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have talked about their future
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have talked about their future. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

This latest admission comes just days after the couple stirred up conversation online after many fans speculated JoJo was pregnant.

The rumours began when JoJo and Chris shared a video of him touching his girlfriend's stomach, leading certain followers to believe the couple may be announcing some baby news very soon.

The 22-year-old then leaned into the gossip with a cheeky post that once again set tongues wagging.

Fans believed JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes could be expecting a child together
Fans believed JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes could be expecting a child together. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

JoJo did her own version of two truths, one lie, with the star saying: "Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie?"

The text read: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette] 2. I’m pregnant 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Whilst many fans thought this may be an admission of pregnancy, one fan pointed out the lie, saying: "They explained: "She’s a marketing genius and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

"To clear things up in case of confusion, Jojo has famously never smoked a cigarette, and is releasing a new song on July 11. So it looks like she isn’t pregnant folks!"

JoJo Siwa played into the pregnancy rumours
JoJo Siwa played into the pregnancy rumours. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

JoJo and Chris met in early 2025 on Celebrity Big Brother which saw their romantic connection grow, despite the singer being in a relationship with partner Kath Ebbs at the time.

After dumping Kath mere hours after leaving the CBB house, JoJo began spending more time with Chris and their bond has gone from strength to strength, with the par confirming their relationship status a few months later.

