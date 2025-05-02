Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

2 May 2025, 10:05

Chris Hughes is reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.
Chris Hughes is reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Celebs Go Dating fans are hoping to get the juicy details on Chris Hughes' close connection with 'soulmate' JoJo Siwa when the E4 experts probe his past.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Chris Hughes has signed up to Celebs Go Dating and will reveal the "real truth" about his deep bond with "soulmate" JoJo Siwa during the show, TV sources have claimed.

The Love Island legend, 32, is set to replace Christine McGuinness, who split from comedian Paddy McGuinness in 2022, after she announced her shock exit from the dating series last night.

One telly insider believes the surprise signing will have E4 viewers glued to the screen as Chris will be encouraged by the show's experts to delve deep into his feelings for JoJo.

"This is set to be a great coup for Celebs Go Dating," the source explained to The Sun.

Chris has had a string of famous girlfriends in the past.
Chris has had a string of famous girlfriends in the past. Picture: Instagram

"The agents will be eager to get to know the real truth about Chris and what he is looking for following his connection with JoJo," they continued.

JoJo, 21, and Chris's close connection has continued to flourish outside the Celebrity Big Brother house following the Dance Moms star's split from partner Kath Ebbs, 28.

The tight-knit twosome have been hanging out in their free time, sharing a series of smiling snaps on social media, and were even spotted wearing each other's clothes when they spent time apart.

Despite their actions fuelling more rumours of romance, both insisted to This Morning's Ben Shephard last week that it was purely "platonic", although JoJo hinted she wasn't ruling something deeper out.

"We have a lot of fun together. Life is life and I don't know any future of anything. But I'm really grateful for our dynamic and our bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do," she revealed.

While Chris added: "I think our friendship, it’s hard to explain. It’s just a strong bond between two people, just a strong friendship. I think you can have a soulmate friendship."

Fans are convinced Chris and JoJo are 'secretly dating'.
Fans are convinced Chris and JoJo are 'secretly dating'. Picture: Instagram

Celebs Go Dating viewers are now predicting they will get a front row seat when Chris confesses how he really feels about the American performer in the show's revealing therapy sessions.

Each series, Paul C Brunson, Anna Williamson and Dr. Tara engage in emotional heart-to-hearts with the famous singletons, forcing them to explore their true feelings in an attempt to get to the bottom of their relationship issues.

Fans are excited to see the E4 experts probe Chris on JoJo.
Fans are excited to see the E4 experts probe Chris on JoJo. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

However it all proved to be "too much" for Chris's predecessor Christine, who stepped away from filming in Ibiza after she confessed to being completely "overwhelmed" by the intense process.

Opening up about her shock exit from the E4 series, the mother-of-three said: "I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me.

"They've said the door is always open for me which I'm so grateful but for now I'm returning home to my family."

Christine quit Celebs Go Dating as it was "too soon" after her divorce.
Christine quit Celebs Go Dating as it was "too soon" after her divorce. Picture: Channel 4

A spokesperson for the E4 series, which also stars Kerry Katona, Mark Labbett, Jon Lee, Olivia Hawkins and Sam Prince, added: "We have loved having Christine on the show and completely respect her feelings and decision to return home and have told her that the door is always open for her in the future at the agency."

Christine initially signed up for the show on the hunt for love following her public divorce from now ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, who she shares three children with – twins Penelope and Leo, and their younger sister Felicity.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Amanda appears to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final!

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint
Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

Carina has opened up about his split with Paul on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

Married at First Sight

Dance Moms icon Jessalynn has commented on her daughter's break-up.

JoJo Siwa’s mum Jessalynn hints at real reason for daughter's split with Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo opened up about her 'secret code' with Chris.

JoJo Siwa finally reveals what she wrote on Chris Hughes' hand in Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Married at First Sight

Beyoncé's full setlist of the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour has been revealed

Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs
Dave and Jamie's marriage has been crumbling on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

Celebrity Big Brother announces its winner

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest celebrity winner revealed

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Married at First Sight

Did Freddie Flintoff get a payout?

Freddie Flintoff's £9million payout from 'Top Gear' following car crash revealed

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

Celebrity Big Brother

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

Married at First Sight

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

Celebrities