Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes , 32, has reportedly signed up for Celebs Go Dating

The Love Island legend will replace 'overwhelmed' Christine McGuinness who quit the show during filming

Fans hope the E4 experts will encourage Chris to share the 'real truth' about his bond with JoJo

Chris Hughes is reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Celebs Go Dating fans are hoping to get the juicy details on Chris Hughes' close connection with 'soulmate' JoJo Siwa when the E4 experts probe his past.

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Chris Hughes has signed up to Celebs Go Dating and will reveal the "real truth" about his deep bond with "soulmate" JoJo Siwa during the show, TV sources have claimed.

The Love Island legend, 32, is set to replace Christine McGuinness, who split from comedian Paddy McGuinness in 2022, after she announced her shock exit from the dating series last night.

One telly insider believes the surprise signing will have E4 viewers glued to the screen as Chris will be encouraged by the show's experts to delve deep into his feelings for JoJo.

"This is set to be a great coup for Celebs Go Dating," the source explained to The Sun.

Chris has had a string of famous girlfriends in the past. Picture: Instagram

"The agents will be eager to get to know the real truth about Chris and what he is looking for following his connection with JoJo," they continued.

JoJo, 21, and Chris's close connection has continued to flourish outside the Celebrity Big Brother house following the Dance Moms star's split from partner Kath Ebbs, 28.

The tight-knit twosome have been hanging out in their free time, sharing a series of smiling snaps on social media, and were even spotted wearing each other's clothes when they spent time apart.

Despite their actions fuelling more rumours of romance, both insisted to This Morning's Ben Shephard last week that it was purely "platonic", although JoJo hinted she wasn't ruling something deeper out.

"We have a lot of fun together. Life is life and I don't know any future of anything. But I'm really grateful for our dynamic and our bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do," she revealed.

While Chris added: "I think our friendship, it’s hard to explain. It’s just a strong bond between two people, just a strong friendship. I think you can have a soulmate friendship."

Fans are convinced Chris and JoJo are 'secretly dating'. Picture: Instagram

Celebs Go Dating viewers are now predicting they will get a front row seat when Chris confesses how he really feels about the American performer in the show's revealing therapy sessions.

Each series, Paul C Brunson, Anna Williamson and Dr. Tara engage in emotional heart-to-hearts with the famous singletons, forcing them to explore their true feelings in an attempt to get to the bottom of their relationship issues.

Fans are excited to see the E4 experts probe Chris on JoJo. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

However it all proved to be "too much" for Chris's predecessor Christine, who stepped away from filming in Ibiza after she confessed to being completely "overwhelmed" by the intense process.

Opening up about her shock exit from the E4 series, the mother-of-three said: "I joined Celebs Go Dating with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me.

"They've said the door is always open for me which I'm so grateful but for now I'm returning home to my family."

Christine quit Celebs Go Dating as it was "too soon" after her divorce. Picture: Channel 4

A spokesperson for the E4 series, which also stars Kerry Katona, Mark Labbett, Jon Lee, Olivia Hawkins and Sam Prince, added: "We have loved having Christine on the show and completely respect her feelings and decision to return home and have told her that the door is always open for her in the future at the agency."

Christine initially signed up for the show on the hunt for love following her public divorce from now ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, who she shares three children with – twins Penelope and Leo, and their younger sister Felicity.