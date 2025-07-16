Chris Hughes gushes he's 'totally in love' with JoJo Siwa after confessing marriage plans

16 July 2025, 12:52

Chris Hughes has admitted his love for JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes has admitted his love for JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/TikTok/JoJo Siwa

By Hope Wilson

Amid pregnancy and marriage rumours, Chris Hughes has revealed where he stands with JoJo Siwa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Hughes, 32, has further hinted that marriage could soon be on the cards for him and JoJo Siwa, 22, after the pair fuelled pregnancy rumours earlier this month.

This comes just days after the Love Island star confessed he was "obsessed" with the Dance Moms favourite, following the couple first meeting earlier this year on Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the 22-year-old, Chris said: "I am really in love with this one."

He also opened up about marrying JoJo, stating: "One day, I am a proper family man so one day! Yeah 100% that's the fairytale right? She is my princess, she is a good one."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

The 32-year-old first opened up about marriage plans during an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, in which Chris disclosed: "Meeting Joelle gave me this magical feeling. She is the most precious person. I'm obsessed with her. I'd do anything for her."

He continued: "I do see a forever here. I'd love to marry her. I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day."

Chris Hughes has discussed marrying JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes has discussed marrying JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

JoJo has also spoken about her connection with Chris, telling TMZ: "He is my favourite person in the world … It’s beautiful, it kind of radiates. He’s my favorite person and I am very grateful and very happy."

She added: "I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing. When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy. When I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have admitted they love each other
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have admitted they love each other. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

This latest admission comes just days after the couple stirred up conversation online after many fans speculated JoJo was pregnant.

The rumours began when JoJo and Chris shared a video of him touching his girlfriend's stomach, leading certain followers to believe the couple may be announcing some baby news very soon.

The 22-year-old then leaned into the gossip with a cheeky post that once again set tongues wagging.

Fans believed JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes could be expecting a child together
Fans believed JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes could be expecting a child together. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

JoJo did her own version of two truths, one lie, with the star saying: "Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie?"

The text read: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette] 2. I’m pregnant 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Whilst many fans thought this may be an admission of pregnancy, one fan pointed out the lie, saying: "She’s a marketing genius and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

"To clear things up in case of confusion, Jojo has famously never smoked a cigarette, and is releasing a new song on July 11. So it looks like she isn’t pregnant folks!"

JoJo Siwa played into the pregnancy rumours
JoJo Siwa played into the pregnancy rumours. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

JoJo and Chris met in early 2025 on Celebrity Big Brother which saw their romantic connection grow, despite the singer being in a relationship with partner Kath Ebbs at the time.

After dumping Kath mere hours after leaving the CBB house, JoJo began spending more time with Chris and their bond has gone from strength to strength, with the par confirming their relationship status a few months later.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Leslie Ash as revealed her non-surgical facelift results

Leslie Ash, 65, reveals results of her £4,500 non-surgical facelift

Toni's 'devastated' mum breaks down in tears

Love Island star Toni's 'devastated' mum in tears over Harrison recoupling

Love Island

Cach cries in tonight's Love Island episode

Love Island first look sees Cach in tears as fallout from Toni picking Harrison continues

Love Island

Danny Dyer opened up about Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

Danny Dyer says he was 'in pieces' at daughter Dani Dyer's wedding to Jarrod Bowen

Fans are speculating whether Maya Jama will be leaving Love Island

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? The rumours explained

Love Island

Full nominations for the Emmy Awards 2025 revealed

Emmy nominations 2025: Full list revealed

Love Island's Uma and Wil announced their engagement on social media.

Love Island's Uma and Wil announce surprise engagement one year after meeting on show

Love Island

Love Island's Giorgio has revealed what he really thinks about the boys

Love Island's Giorgio slams boys' disrespectful treatment of girls

Love Island

The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced

Harry Potter HBO series cast: Full list revealed

The Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look teases which couple are dumped from the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed.

Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

Lifestyle

Catarina Pita is rumoured as the latest Love Island bombshell.

Love Island lines up glamorous footballer Catarina Pita to 'cause chaos' as late bombshell

Love Island

Yasmin has a twin sister who has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island star Yasmin's 'secret' twin sister revealed after fans spot striking resemblance

Love Island

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his strained bond with brother Freddy.

Bobby Brazier brands brother Freddy 'immature' as he breaks silence on family feud

Kelly Brook caught up with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum

Watch the moment Kelly Brook reunites with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years
Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple will be dumped

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple Shakira and Ty dump

Love Island

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises Grease fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote

Four contestants dumped from Love Island - including two original cast members

Love Island

Lucy and Tommy coupled up on Love Island

Love Island's Lucy's 'voicenote' about Tommy explained

Love Island

Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Watch the moment Amanda Holden comes face-to-face with lookalike

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper's age, parents and films revealed as Adolescence star takes on Hollywood

The Love Island first look sees Toni and Harrison discusses getting back together

Love Island first look sees fallout from Toni and Harrison's terrace tryst

Love Island

Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance

Love Island exes Harry and Emma 'rekindle' romance in exclusive clip

Love Island

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon