Chris Hughes gushes he's 'totally in love' with JoJo Siwa after confessing marriage plans

Chris Hughes has admitted his love for JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/TikTok/JoJo Siwa

By Hope Wilson

Amid pregnancy and marriage rumours, Chris Hughes has revealed where he stands with JoJo Siwa.

Chris Hughes, 32, has further hinted that marriage could soon be on the cards for him and JoJo Siwa, 22, after the pair fuelled pregnancy rumours earlier this month.

This comes just days after the Love Island star confessed he was "obsessed" with the Dance Moms favourite, following the couple first meeting earlier this year on Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the 22-year-old, Chris said: "I am really in love with this one."

He also opened up about marrying JoJo, stating: "One day, I am a proper family man so one day! Yeah 100% that's the fairytale right? She is my princess, she is a good one."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

The 32-year-old first opened up about marriage plans during an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, in which Chris disclosed: "Meeting Joelle gave me this magical feeling. She is the most precious person. I'm obsessed with her. I'd do anything for her."

He continued: "I do see a forever here. I'd love to marry her. I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day."

Chris Hughes has discussed marrying JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

JoJo has also spoken about her connection with Chris, telling TMZ: "He is my favourite person in the world … It’s beautiful, it kind of radiates. He’s my favorite person and I am very grateful and very happy."

She added: "I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing. When I think about him, I'm full of pure joy. When I speak about him, I'm full of pure joy."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have admitted they love each other. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

This latest admission comes just days after the couple stirred up conversation online after many fans speculated JoJo was pregnant.

The rumours began when JoJo and Chris shared a video of him touching his girlfriend's stomach, leading certain followers to believe the couple may be announcing some baby news very soon.

The 22-year-old then leaned into the gossip with a cheeky post that once again set tongues wagging.

Fans believed JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes could be expecting a child together. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

JoJo did her own version of two truths, one lie, with the star saying: "Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie?"

The text read: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette] 2. I’m pregnant 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Whilst many fans thought this may be an admission of pregnancy, one fan pointed out the lie, saying: "She’s a marketing genius and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

"To clear things up in case of confusion, Jojo has famously never smoked a cigarette, and is releasing a new song on July 11. So it looks like she isn’t pregnant folks!"

JoJo Siwa played into the pregnancy rumours. Picture: TikTok/JoJo Siwa

JoJo and Chris met in early 2025 on Celebrity Big Brother which saw their romantic connection grow, despite the singer being in a relationship with partner Kath Ebbs at the time.

After dumping Kath mere hours after leaving the CBB house, JoJo began spending more time with Chris and their bond has gone from strength to strength, with the par confirming their relationship status a few months later.