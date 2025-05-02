Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

2 May 2025, 16:25

The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.
By Claire Blackmore

Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes joked he 'couldn't escape' his close friend JoJo Siwa, despite the fact she's back in LA.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Chris Hughes has proved his close relationship with JoJo Siwa knows no bounds after sharing a bizarre tribute to the US performer on Instagram.

The Love Island legend, 32, who has reportedly signed up for Celebs Go Dating, was spotted with a cardboard cut-out of his close pal's face during a segment at work, hinting he was missing the Dance Moms star in the wake of her return to Los Angeles.

Sharing the evidence on Instagram, the reality star took to social media to share a snap of his 'soulmate' and joked that he 'could't escape her' in the revealing picture.

Chris's story zoomed in on the 21-year-old's cheesy grin as her 2D image rested against a bag while the crew prepared to film a live segment for This Morning.

Chris shared a photo of the hilarious cutout on Instagram.
Following his and JoJo's joint interview on the ITV show earlier this week, in which JoJo didn't rule out a future romance, the CBB finalist returned to This Morning alone to host a competition from Western Super Mare.

Chris joined co-presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd for Dosh on Our Doorstep, which saw contestants take part in a series of games, including one about Big Brother.

While the TV tournament explained the smiling cutout, fans were still convinced there was more to the pair's relationship than just friendship.

The CBB 'soulmates' have been inseparable since leaving the house.
When Ben quizzed JoJo about her feelings for Chris earlier this week, she couldn't give a straight answer, with the ITV host asking: "So it's platonic right now, but would you like it to be romantic JoJo? He's a gorgeous boy."

The US singer replied: "Erm, look. He is a great guy. It is platonic. We have a lot of fun together.

"Life is life and I don't know any future of anything. But I'm really grateful for our dynamic and our bond that we have and whatever life does, life will do."

While Chris added: "You just deal with it, you allow for people to have opinions on things... We just had a great time. It was relentless from the minute you wake up and minute you go to bed."

JoJo Siwa reveals she's not a lesbian anymore

JoJo split from her partner of four-months, Kath Ebbs, just hours after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house and has since been spotted cosying up to Chris.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media think the former Love Islander gave his CBB bestie his unique ring after she was captured wearing something strikingly similar around her neck.

"Ok, I might possibly be delusional lol but the ring that JoJo has attached to her necklace in the video on her Instagram page today looks SO SO similar to the ring Chris usually wears!!

"Could he have given her his ring?! #CBBLive #CBBUK," one person wrote on X.

