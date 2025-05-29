Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa. Picture: Chris Hughes - JoJo Siwa / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes continues to fuel romance rumours with co-star JoJo Siwa.

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa, following a telling five-word response during a YouTube Q&A on Wednesday, May 28.

The former Love Island star was asked directly about his connection to the American singer and performer, and simply replied: "She's just my favourite person."

Chris, 31, opened up further, calling Siwa "just my favourite human" and admitting he talks about her "relentlessly." He added: "I miss her. My stomach was rumbling earlier… I always get [that] when I have separation anxiety — and right now, God, how bad’s the stomach been, boys?"

The pair met while filming Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, where their flirty on-screen dynamic quickly raised eyebrows. Not long after leaving the house, JoJo split from her then-partner Kath Ebbs (at the series' wrap party), prompting fans to wonder if Chris was the reason.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appeared on This Morning following the Celebrity Big Brother final. Picture: ITV

Despite maintaining publicly that they were "just friends," for sometime, the rumours gained momentum when Hughes travelled to the US to celebrate JoJo’s birthday. He was seen spending time with her family and sharing affectionate, loved-up pictures from the trip. At the same time, a picture of the pair kissing was published in the tabloids, appearing to confirm their romance.

Though the pair are yet to officially confirm a relationship, Chris’ comments during the Q&A suggest that there is indeed something going on. When asked about his current relationship status, he simply responded: "Happy. That’s my relationship status – happy."

CHRIS HUGHES FAN Q&A - JOJO SIWA - WEDDINGS - FASHION *EXCLUSIVE*

He also spoke warmly about spending time with JoJo’s parents, describing them as "the sweetest pair of human beings," and revealed that she could be meeting his family soon: "They’ll be meeting my parents one day, soon, hopefully. Fingers crossed."

This comes as JoJo appeared to confirm her relationship with Chris on stage in London, performing Kim Carnes' song Bette Davis' Eyes, which she changed to the words to "Chris Hughes' eyes".

Following the song, she told her fans: "I'll tell you this much, if it's not obvious, that ending lyric is very much true."