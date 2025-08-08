Chris Hughes reveals sweet old-fashioned way he confessed his feelings for JoJo Siwa

8 August 2025, 10:05 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 10:37

Chris Hughes recalled the moment he realised his true feelings.
Chris Hughes recalled the moment he realised his true feelings. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Reality star Chris Hughes, 32, opened up about the moment his feelings for JoJo Siwa changed from friendship to love – and the romantic lengths he went to, to tell her.

Chris Hughes has revealed the adorable, old-fashioned way he finally confessed his feelings to his now-girlfriend JoJo Siwa.

The reality star, 32, and the Dance Moms performer, 22, connected instantly in the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this year but insisted it was only friendship at first.

However, when the former Love Island hunk jetted off to America to surprise his 'best friend' for her birthday, he realised their friendship had turned to love.

But rather than just blurting out his bombshell revelation to the singer, Chris put pen to paper and wrote JoJo a romantic letter telling her exactly how he felt.

Chris released his romantic feelings for JoJo on a surprise trip to America.
Chris released his romantic feelings for JoJo on a surprise trip to America. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about his sweet gesture, he told The Sun: "I was confused about how I felt. Then I wasn't confused anymore. I knew I needed to write it down to explain to her how I was feeling.  

"I went to Florida thinking 'I really like this person', but I was slightly confused about the feelings. I had already written her birthday card before I flew over.

"I took all these presents over for her. They were fun and sentimental gifts rather than anything of monetary value.

"But the night before her birthday, I realised my feelings had changed.

"I told her, 'I've got to go do something. I'll be back in half an hour'. I went to the hotel reception and borrowed a pen and came back up to the room."

The pair regularly post loved-up photos on social media.
The pair regularly post loved-up photos on social media. Picture: Instagram

After confessing he had fallen for her, the pair began dating and have since put on a loved-up display on social media, delighting fans who were already convinced they were an item.

Before JoJo and Chris got together, the US dancer identified as a lesbian and was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs.

Following her exit from the CBB house, she broke things off with her then-girlfriend during the show's wrap party, leaving the way clear for whatever was bubbling between her and her British beau.

Now the pair are fully committed to a serious relationship and have even spoken about marriage and children.

JoJo gushed over her famous boyfriend on social media to a fan.
JoJo gushed over her famous boyfriend on social media to a fan. Picture: Instagram

Gushing about the new chapter in her life, JoJo told fans her famous boyfriend was the "nicest person" she had ever met when one followed asked: "What's the best thing about dating Chris?"

In an Instagram post featuring a sun-soaked photo of the couple playing in a swimming pool on holiday, she wrote: "No matter what I am feeling he is always there to help me with that feeling. Either celebrate a high one or get through a low one.

"He is the most fun to be around and he's not only good to me but he's good to everybody. Genuinely I think he's the nicest person I know.

"Also all of the universe signs are fun to spot out. Honestly while I was answering this question one of our songs came on the loudspeaker of where I'm at right now."

