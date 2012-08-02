Chris Martin blames Olympics for fluffing lines

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has jokingly accused the Olympics of causing his mistakes during the band's performance in Detroit.

The Paradise singer had just begun singing the Warning Sign when he abruptly stopped to tell the crowd he had made a mistake.



'I was thinking about the Olympics,' Chris joked. 'I was distracted. I was not in the breakup frame of mind and I should have been.



'I'm going to get back into it,' joked the star. 'I'm going to stop thinking about pole vault, things like that, and I'm going to focus back in on the song. So is everybody else.'



Chris, who lives in London with his wife Gwyneth Paltrow, called the Olympics a 'big deal' for the British capital city.