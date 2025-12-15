Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple's first dance song in Staffordshire.

Guests were left speechless when the Coldplay star quietly sat at the piano to serenade the newlyweds with 'All My Love'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

The 48-year-old singer quietly slipped into Mr and Mrs Hodgkiss’ wedding reception at Blithfield Lakeside Barns in Rugeley on Saturday evening (December 13).

The world-famous singer surprised gusts as he slipped into the venue in his trademark beanie to serenade the newlyweds with a heartfelt performance of 'All My Love'.

According to the couple, the incredible surprise came about after the groom’s mother reached out to Martin’s team in hopes of securing a simple video message to play during the celebrations.

Instead, the chart-topping musician went several steps further.

“My mother-in-law contacted Chris’s team in hopes for a congratulatory message for our special day, but instead to be given this opportunity is staggering,” the couple told ITV News Central.

Venue co-owner Alex Brown revealed how the surprise came to life, explaining that Chris personally responded to the family’s request with an unexpected offer.

“Chris got back and said he could go one better,” Alex told StokeonTrentLive. “He said I’m free that night, so I’ll come and play the first dance.

"He didn’t want any introduction, so we said it was the first dance, and he walked in and performed. The bride and groom did know he was coming. It was kept as a surprise for the guests. I don’t think they realised it was him until the end.”

The newlyweds, who are from Stafford, said the surreal moment made their day “even more special” and that the singer’s kindness would never be forgotten.

“We would like to thank Chris and his team for making our already special day, even more special,” they said. “We are forever grateful.”

Guests were reportedly “gobsmacked” when they realised who was behind the piano, with the performance quickly becoming the highlight of an already unforgettable evening.

The emotional surprise performance comes during a rare break in Coldplay’s globe-spanning Music of the Spheres tour, proving that even one of the world’s biggest rock stars isn’t above spreading a little love on someone else’s big day.

Guests described the scene as “magical”, with one witness saying the intimate performance “felt like a dream.” The couple later said they would “never forget” the surreal moment Martin’s voice filled the room.

The wedding surprise came just weeks after another musical moment within Chris Martin's famous family, when Apple Martin made her own musical debut.

Apple, who is the daughter of Chris and Gwyneth Paltrow, took to the stage on 24 October at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with her student band Jade Street.

In fan footage shared on TikTok, Apple performed the song 'Satellite' alongside fellow musicians Eli Meyuhas and Zachery Zwelling. One concertgoer wrote over their video: “It’s not every day you see Chris Martin’s daughter surprise the audience in Nashville.”

Her father was spotted proudly watching from the crowd. According to The Vanderbilt Hustler, the Coldplay star “made it clear to fans that while he enjoyed meeting them, he was there to support his daughter and didn’t want the night to be focused on him.”

