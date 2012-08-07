Chris Martin's children help him write songs

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has admitted that he uses his children as a soundboard for his musical ideas.

35-year-old Chris has Apple, eight, and six-year-old Moses with wife Gwyneth Paltrow, and the 'Paradise' singer says he always plays his new songs to them first.



'Kids are very honest — if they start singing a song it’s because they like it. It’s a great gauge,' The Sun quoted Chris as saying.



Coldplay are one of the biggest bands in the world, but Chris insists that his kids keep him grounded.



'When we played Wembley Stadium I was like, "Wow, now we are big rock stars", but next morning the kids were saying, "get me some pancakes".'