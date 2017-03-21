Remember 'The Sherminator' From American Pie? He's SO Hot Now!

Sherman American Pie

The awkward adolescent from the classic 00's film has grown up gorgeous.

There's no doubt that American Pie was one of the most hilarious movies of the noughties and among the most comedic characters had to be Chuck Sherman – better known as "The Sherminator".

If you remember, the nerdy character with bright ginger hair was the one who made out with an attractive girl at a house party, leading Jim Chris, Kevin, Finch and Stifler set out on their own mission to do the same before prom.

Fast-forward 20 years and it looks as though the character, played by Chris Owens, has transformed into quite the hunk!

Read more: Martin Fowler Has Changed A LOT Since Eastenders! 

 

Casually showing off my new bicycle. #matteblack #cycling #6ku #stockbike #cantwaitforupgrades #singlespeed

A post shared by Chris Owen (@callmechrisowen) onApr 14, 2015 at 8:39pm PDT


The 36-year-old actor has been sharing pictures of his Hollywood lifestyle on Instagram, and the words that come to mind are "Damn Chuck!"


He's super hot, super sporty, and super grizzly now that he's growing out a very impressive and sexy beard. 

Moral of the story? 

Never overlook that nerdy guy in school because he might turn out to be quite the hunk in later life!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gary Barlow bali earthquake

Gary Barlow reveals he’s still “shaken up” after Bali earthquake that killed 100
Jamie Lomas girlfriend

Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior
Blake Lively throwback

Blake Lively wows Emma Bunton with her Baby Spice throwback picture
gordon ramsay

Muscular Gordon Ramsay gets fans hot under the collar with topless photo
Mummy Diaries

Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed