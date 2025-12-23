Chris Rea: Bob Mortimer leads tributes to "brilliant bloke" as fans mourn singer's death

23 December 2025, 11:32

Bob Mortimer has led tributes to legendary musician Chris Rea, who has died just three days before Christmas following years of ill health.
Bob Mortimer has led tributes to legendary musician Chris Rea, who has died just three days before Christmas following years of ill health. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Tributes pour in for the beloved Middlesbrough-born musician from close friend Bob Mortimer, Middlesbrough Football Club and others from across the entertainment world.

Bob Mortimer has led tributes to legendary musician Chris Rea, who has died just three days before Christmas following years of ill health.

The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter, best known for his festive anthem 'Driving Home for Christmas', passed away on December 22 at the age of 74.

Chris Rea’s influence reached far beyond the music charts, with tributes pouring in from artists, comedians and fans to the man behind one of the most popular Christmas songs ever written.

The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter, best known for his festive anthem 'Driving Home for Christmas', passed away on December 22 at the age of 74.
The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter, best known for his festive anthem 'Driving Home for Christmas', passed away on December 22 at the age of 74. Picture: Getty

Comedian Bob Mortimer was among the first to share his sadness, writing on X: "So so sad. A lovely brilliant funny giant of a bloke. Oh Man….RIP Chris .. Boro legend forever. Love to family and friends."

Mortimer accompanied the message with a photo of Rea sitting in a bubble bath holding an egg — a nod to a memorable story shared on Would I Lie To You?, where Mortimer had jokingly claimed Rea once put an egg in his bath, and after the episode aired, Rea sent him the photo as proof of the tale.

The pair were close friends, even collaborating musically — they recorded 'Let’s Dance' together in 1997 as a special track for Middlesbrough Football Club’s FA Cup Final.

Chris Rea - Driving Home for Christmas - (Live on National Lottery Stars, 2000)

The star's hometown club also honoured him online, writing: "We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Rea. A Teesside icon. Rest in peace, Chris."

TV personality Lizzie Cundy, who appeared in the 2009 music video for 'Driving Home for Christmas', also shared her condolences. "I’m so sad to hear Chris Rea has died," she wrote.

"I was lucky enough to star in his music video 'Driving Home for Christmas'. I loved every minute and it was an honour to work with him and be in his iconic music video. He will always be an inspiration and legend to me. Rest in peace Chris."

Elsewhere, presenter Timmy Mallett remembered buying Rea’s former home in 1991, recalling: "On the garage wall is a happy Christmas message his daughters sprayed — it’s still there. Chris is driving home for Christmas now, singing for our nearest and dearest. Grateful for his wonderful gravelly voice. God bless you Chris."

Rea’s final television appearance came in 2020, when he joined Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse for a festive edition of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

In the episode, filmed in Rea’s hometown of Middlesbrough, the singer reflected on his long struggle with serious illness — including pancreatic cancer and a stroke — and spoke warmly about his wife Joan, his childhood sweetheart and partner of 57 years.

The idea for 'Driving Home for Christmas' came during a snowy car journey in 1978, when Rea and Joan were travelling north in their battered Mini after a recording session.

Chris Rea with wife Joan (left) and daughter Josephine (left) in 2013.
Chris Rea with wife Joan (left) and daughter Josephine (left) in 2013. Picture: Getty

Maya Rudolph reveals her Christmas shopping tips

Stuck in traffic outside Nottingham, Rea began singing playfully to cheer her up: “We’re driving home for Christmas…” and later turned the tune into one of the UK’s most enduring holiday classics.

The song, which regularly returns to the charts each December, earns an estimated £200,000 in annual royalties and has made over £7 million since its release.

It even featured in Marks & Spencer’s 2023 Christmas advert, narrated by Dawn French.

Reflecting on the song’s legacy earlier this year, Rea said: "It’s a wonderful thing to see 'Driving Home for Christmas' still connecting with people all these years later."

